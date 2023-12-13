Holiday lights map 2023

Dec. 12—The jury began deliberating Monday afternoon in the murder case of Alexis Baca, who was fatally shot on Flagstaff Road in 2022.

Defendant Jaime Moore, 22, is charged first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with a deceased body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Baca, 25.

Baca's body was discovered near the Realization Point Trailhead on July 24, 2022. Four people were arrested in connection with her death, and Moore is the last to resolve his case after the other three took plea deals.

The trial was initially set for two weeks, but ended earlier than scheduled on Monday.

During the trial, co-defendants Cody Lee Hobirk and Ashley Provine took the stand, with Hobirk testifying that he saw Moore shoot Baca.

Hobirk, 44, pleaded guilty to felony murder, and testifying truthfully in Moore's trial was part of the agreement. He is set for sentencing in January and is facing up to 32 years in prison.

Provine, 19, was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to accessory to a Class 1 or 2 felony; accessory to a Class 3, 4, or 5 felony; and tampering with evidence.

Co-defendant Elizabeth Griffin, 24, was sentenced to four years of probation with 18 months of work release after pleading guilty to accessory to a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony and tampering with evidence.

According to an affidavit in the case, Baca was traveling with a man from New Mexico to Montana when the man was pulled over on July 20, 2022 in Morgan County and arrested on outstanding warrants.

The man told police after Baca's death that he had left Baca with $20,000 in cash, two handguns, his cellphone and his car and told her to take care of herself until he could get out of custody.

According to the affidavit, investigators tracked Baca driving the vehicle in Boulder and elsewhere in the state. Investigators also noticed a Ford F-150 would usually be following close behind, including in Boulder the night before Baca's body was found.

The vehicle was found to belong to Moore, and police in Las Cruces, N.M., detained Moore and his girlfriend Provine for questioning.

Moore told police that Baca reached out to Hobirk and offered him $2,000 to help get her back to New Mexico, and that Hobirk reached out to Moore for help. Moore said he, Provine, Hobirk and Hobirk's girlfriend Griffin all left for Colorado in his truck on July 23 and met with Baca at a hotel in Fort Morgan.

Moore said Baca was high on drugs and "difficult to handle." Moore said they followed Baca to Boulder, but said Baca was driving erratically and did not appear to know where she was going.

According to the affidavit, Moore said they pulled over in the mountains and that when he went to go talk to Baca, she had a gun in her hand and fired a shot at him. Moore said he carries a 9 mm pistol on him and used it to shoot Baca in self-defense.

Moore said he and Hobirk dumped the body on the trailhead, with Hobirk driving her car. According to the affidavit, Moore said they found $6,000 in cash, 5,000 pills, two guns and two laptops in the car, and took the cash, pills and laptops.

Moore said they then dumped Baca's car in Breckenridge and that he and the other three then cleaned his truck. Moore also told police Hobirk mentioned robbing Baca at one point.

But according to the affidavit, Provine told investigators it was Moore and Hobirk who led Baca into the mountains. Provine said when they parked, Moore told her to take a long walk, and when she returned Baca was gone.

Provine said she had never met Baca before the trip, but that she knew of Baca as being a drug dealer in New Mexico who knew Hobirk and Moore.