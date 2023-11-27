Holiday markets, arctic dips and art for gifts: The Digest

Art for Gifts

Arts for Gifts in Downtown Staunton

STAUNTON — Each year, Staunton Augusta Art Center transforms its galleries into a marketplace full of unique and original artwork from local and regional artists and artisans. You will find thoughtful and quality gifts for everyone on your list while supporting regional artists along with our local economy, said SAAC. Members receive a 10% discount on all items.

Art for Gifts is now open through Dec. 31 at the R.R. Smith Center for History and Art at 20 S. New Street in Staunton. For a list of artists and more information, visit www.saartcenter.org

Hours:

Tuesday–Thursday: noon to 5 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Mondays and on Christmas Day

Staunton's Winter Holiday Market

Winter Holiday Market at Staunton Farmers' Market is open Dec. 2, 9, 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

STAUNTON — Staunton Farmers' Market will open a special outdoor Winter Holiday Market on Dec. 2, 9, 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It started in 2020 as a way to extend the season for farmers and producers and bring holiday cheer to customers and the community through local food, decorations and artisan crafts. Now in its fourth year running, the market is bigger than ever with over 40 local farms and small businesses participating.

Whether it's fresh ingredients for that special meal or party, a perfect gift, or fresh holiday decorations, visitors will be sure to find something they will love.

10th annual VAIL Arctic Dip in Stuarts Draft

STUARTS DRAFT — Valley Associates for Independent Living (VAIL) is the local, nonprofit center for independent living. Its goal is to ensure that individuals with disabilities are able to fully participate in our community. They do this through services and support to individuals with disabilities while also providing assistance to businesses and governmental departments. VAIL has a wide variety of services — advocacy, independent living skills training, information and referral, service coordination, options counseling, home modifications and more.

The Arctic Dip is the largest — and coolest— fundraiser for VAIL each year. Join in the fun at the 10th annual VAIL Arctic Dip on Feb. 17 at Sun Retreats Shenandoah Valley in Stuarts Draft. Volunteer to “Do the Dip” but if not, come cheer on the brave souls who do. You can grab some lunch, get warm by the bonfire, and cheer on the dippers.

Gather a team of dippers, enter and have a blast while earning funds to support your neighbors with disabilities. It may seem early, but now is the time to register. Each dipper is asked to gather sponsorships, like you would for a walk or 5K. Prizes are given to the top fundraisers.

Sign up to participate here: website.

VAIL serves the communities of Augusta, Staunton, Waynesboro, Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bath and Highland.

Fishersville bakery closing

Sweet Nana Cakes bakery is closing in December.

FISHERSVILLE — SweetNanaCakes Bake Shoppe posted on its Facebook page Thanksgiving morning, "On to the next chapter," saying it was time to close the Augusta County bakery after seven years.

"The support from this community has been nothing short of amazing," the post read. "I’ve had the privilege of following my dreams and doing what I love, and for that, I am eternally grateful."

The bakery first opened in Staunton before relocating in early 2020 to its current location on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.

"While it brought immense joy to create for you, this kind of work has taken a toll and has affected my health," the post read. "I’ve struggled with this decision for quite a while, but I have made the hardest decision of my life to shut down the business. Leaving this part of my life behind is very bittersweet but I am extremely excited for the next chapter."

The bakery's last day will be Dec. 23, athough the post said all orders on the books through 2024 will be filled.

"To say 'thank you' to our family of supporters could never fully convey how truly thankful I have felt for the love you have shown me, but there are no other words that would do justice to the gratitude that fills my heart," the post read. "So, to all of you, for everything: Thank you."

Staunton names former meteorologist as communications manager

Josh Knight is Staunton's new engagement and communications manager.

STAUNTON — Josh Knight has been named the new engagement and communications manager for the City of Staunton and will assume his new role January 2.

“I am pleased to bring someone with Josh’s diverse background onboard as Staunton’s engagement and communications manager,” said City Manager Leslie Beauregard in a press release. “Throughout his career he has demonstrated a passion for community engagement and connecting with people that is absolutely critical to the success of our city’s engagement and communication program. I believe Josh will tell our city’s story well."

Before coming to Staunton, Knight was the chief meteorologist at WACH Fox TV in Columbia, South Carolina where he managed a team of meteorologists, synthesized weather data to build a forecast, delivered the weather forecast on television, and lead weather specials and reported climate stories. Development of, and participation in, the WACH Fox Weather School, a sponsored program visiting local elementary schools, is one of his top accomplishments.

“I am thrilled to join the dedicated team in Staunton in a role that will give me a chance to meet and work directly with the citizens of the Queen City and key leaders in the community," Knight said. "This will be a return to the Shenandoah Valley for me, more than a decade in the making. My family and I are excited to get back closer to family and raise our children in such a beautiful place with so many wonderful people."

Knight was also an on-air meteorologist at WJLA ABC7 TV in Washington, D.C., WKRC Local 12 in Cincinnati, Ohio and at WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication from the University of Miami.

Waynesboro's Holiday Market

The third annual Holiday Market will be on Dec. 2 in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO — The third annual Holiday Market in Waynesboro is Dec. 2 downtown between 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Santa, hot chocolate, vendors, a chance to vote for your favorite downtown merchant holiday window.

This is also a DORA event so grab a cup of holiday cheer while you stroll downtown and check out the beautiful windows. Stick around for Waynesboro's old-fashioned Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.

This year, Waynesboro is hosting something brand new. Dec. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. L.L. Bean will be bringing the Bootmobile to Constitution Park. Shop your favorite L.L. Bean attire and accessories right here in Waynesboro.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will also be debuting their mobile exhibit space that weekend in Constitution Park, and to top it all off Cousins Maine Lobster food truck will be there for all the fun Sunday, Dec. 10.

For more information, visit DowntownWaynesboro.org.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Holiday markets, arctic dips and art for gifts: The Digest