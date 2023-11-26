Holiday markets bring back local shopping to Detroit

Local holiday shopping is back in full swing in Detroit.

Downtown Detroit Markets hosts a variety of metro Detroit-based businesses in time for holiday gift shopping. Located in the hub of downtown Detroit, the markets consist of more than a dozen vendor stalls featuring a variety of holiday activities just a short walk from the Detroit riverfront.

The annual holiday shops are funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and run with support from Bedrock and Tech Town. Bedrock did not respond to Detroit Free Press requests for comment.

during the Downtown Detroit Markets at Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. The local business markets are funded by Gilbert Family Foundation and operated with support from Bedrock and Tech Town.

The shops feature a variety of products, from apparel, accessories, games, food and beverages to wellness and beauty items, pet products, home goods and more.

Mixed in among colorful lights, Campus Martius' ice rink and the city's 64-foot Christmas tree, the markets represent part of Detroit's festive atmosphere during the holiday season.

Waffle Cabin has been participating for three years, selling Belgian waffles. Stuffed with sugar, these waffles come with a variety of topping options, including whipped cream, sprinkles and smores.

"Being down in Detroit as it's building and growing, it's a really really fun atmosphere to be in," said owner Renee Douglas. "We're so blessed and honored to be a part of it."

People warm up in the Cadillac Lodge, operated by the Iconic Collection, after shopping at over a dozen local businesses at the Downtown Detroit Markets at Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. The local business markets, which will be open until Jan. 7th, are funded by Gilbert Family Foundation and operated with support from Bedrock and Tech Town.

Waffle Cabin appreciates the opportunity to return to the markets and looks forward to a strong market season, Douglas said. This year, its shop is located across from the Campus Martius ice rink.

"To be part of the growth and the reason why people come down here, it means a lot to us," Douglas said.

Local fashion company Bags to Butterflies sells artistic pieces, including jewelry and handbags, crafted from repurposed wood by formerly incarcerated women. This year marked the brand's first time participating in the holiday markets.

"We decided to tackle the employment barrier but we wanted something unique and different. We wanted the ladies to come home to employment, but we didn't want to be a traditional employer," said owner Michelle Smart. "We wanted something where they could really express themselves using art.

"It's so festive, it's alive here in Detroit," Smart said. "Downtown Detroit especially, seeing all the people, individuals out here celebrating the holidays. Everything from the lights to the music, it's very, very festive."

Alexa Stubbe, 12, of Livonia, left, and Jaelyn Stubbe, 12, of Lincoln Park enjoy chocolate-covered waffles from the Waffle Cabin during the Downtown Detroit Markets at Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

This year's vendors

The initiative featured 18 vendors in 2022, bringing back a similar local approach and product variety this winter. Joining the markets this year are:

Ariya's Apparel and Accessories

Astouri

Bags to Butterflies

Crummy's Cake Supply and Studio

Folk

Halie and Co.

Janna Kay Charcuterie Boards and Boxes

Kids Like Mine

Konjo Me

MG Studio

Opal Grove Games

Rosemarine Textiles

SPeedcult

The Brave Wimp

Two Six 5 Stones

Verbatim

Waffle Cabin

The Downtown Detroit Markets will be open through Jan. 7. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit's downtown holiday shops return