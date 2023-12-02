Holiday markets to shop for gifts in the Lower Hudson Valley

It's December. Christmas is a little more than three weeks away. You haven't put away the Thanksgiving platter, never mind started shopping for presents, and you also dread going to big box stores.

Fear not, here's some places in the Lower Hudson Valley to do your shopping.

Heartfully Yours Christmas Ornaments on the tree of designer Christopher Radko, at his Cold Spring home on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Ornaments are something your friend or loved one will remember you by year after year when they gaze upon their Christmas tree — and what better than one designed by the Ornament King himself, Christopher Radko?

Radko is holding a Warehouse Sale with inventory from 2022 and 2023 available at a discount. The sale will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2651 Strang Blvd, Suite 170 East, Yorktown Heights. (See the 2023 catalogue at www.heartfullyyours.com.)

HudCo Holiday Market, Dobbs Ferry, Dec. 2

To be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, this free market, at 145 Palisade Street Suite 200, Dobbs Ferry, will feature unique and handmade items from local vendors: hand-painted glassware to jewelry, knitted goods using organic, sustainable and traceable wool to natural and organic skincare and more.

This will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at The Artists Spot, 925 South Street, Peekskill. Artisans will feature handmade items such as jewelry, wearable art, pottery and prints in this gift boutique, art exhibit and sale.

Tarrytown Music Hall Holiday Market, Dec. 6

This mid-week free admission holiday market at 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, will be held from noon to 8 p.m., showcasing products from local and regional artists and makers.

People shop at the White Plains Holiday Market Dec. 3, 2020.

White Plains Holiday Market, Dec 6-17

This free to attend shopping experience is in downtown White Plains, on Court Street between Main Street and Martine Avenue. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

There will be more than 40 artisan vendors as well as a schedule of activities including free visits with Santa, live ice sculpting, private dining igloos, firepits and more.

White Plains High School Holiday Craft Fair, Dec. 9

The White Plains High School PTA is the host of this free holiday craft fair, to be held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the high school (550 North Street, White Plains).

More than 75 vendors are expected to be in attendance, selling a variety of items from jewelry to books, toys to paintings, beauty and skincare products to gourmet food baskets and more.

New Rochelle Holiday Market, until Dec. 17

Located at the New Rochelle train station — how convenient is that? — the New Rochelle Holiday Market is open from 4 to 8 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 8 p.m. on weekends, until Dec. 17.

There are approximately 60 vendors not only from New Rochelle, but also from the area. The market also features live music, an ice skating rink, and new this year — food trucks.

