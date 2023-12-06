Holiday markets, whiskey and wine, live music and more: 22 things to do in Rockford

This weekend gives you plenty of chances to get some holiday shopping done at one of multiple festive markets.

There are also multiple chances to listen to holiday music in concert or try some whiskey and wine.

Here are 22 things to do in Rockford.

Indoor Holiday Market

What: There will be two floors of local vendors, live music, seasonal drinks and holiday cheer. Celebrate the season and shop small for all your holiday gifts.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Indoor Rockford City Market, 116 N. Madison St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: 815-315-1337

Last Minute Market

What: Last-Minute Market is an all-inside one-day arts and crafts exhibit just two weeks before Christmas. Grab the last-minute items before the holiday. Fill stockings with locally made items and cross everything off your list in one spot. There's a wide variety of items including gift baskets, baked goods, jewelry, paintings, ornaments and so much more. All Edgebrook merchants and eateries will have normal business hours for your shopping and dining pleasure.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Edgebrook Shopping Centre, 1639 N. Alpine Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: 815-398-8957

Roscoe Hometown Holiday

What: The annual event features a wide variety of family fun activities, including music, baby reindeer, games, crafts, letters to Santa, food trucks and of course, a visit by Santa himself. The tree lighting happens at 6:30 p.m.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Main Street Square, 5344 Williams Drive, Roscoe

For more: 815-623-2829

Rockford Handmade Market

What: This holiday shopping event features local and regional vendors selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Many items to choose from, such as art, housewares, jewelry, stationery, toys, candles, soaps, bags, posters, clothing and more. This year's event will be held throughout the entire Brewhouse. Santa will be on-site from 1 to 3 p.m. and available for photos. Food and beverages available from Prairie Street Brewing Co.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Prairie Street Brewhouse, 200 Prairie St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: 815-277-9427

14th Annual Santa for All Guest Bartending Event

What: Santa For All is a locally founded and run not-for-profit organization that spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens, veterans and people in need throughout the Rockford and Belvidere area. Bring a new blanket, slippers or a box of chocolate to be gifted to residents.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7

Where: Souse’s Lounge, 5859 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park

For more: Souse's Lounge on Facebook

There’s Something About Merry Holiday Artisan Market

What: Support the arts while shopping local. Find unique, handcrafted items created by local artists. Jewelry, woodcraft, pottery, fiber, fine art, coffee and more. Enjoy festive refreshments while shopping.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7; 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Womanspace, 3333 Maria Linden Drive, Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: 815-877-0118

Forward for Word: Live Prose and Poetry

What: Maze Books is hosting their first live reading at its new location. This event features Katie Childs, Jenna Goldsmith (Rockford Poet Laureate), Lydia Kozlowski, Rachel Leóne and Emily Sipiora.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8

Where: Maze Books, 406 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: 779-970-5912

Starry Night Morning Light Choir Concert

What: Join Rockford University choirs and soloists for a one-of-kind holiday concert. The journey from the dark of night to the exquisite light of morning celebrates the season in a contemplative yet joyous collection of holiday classics and other gems. There’s an air of Appalachia in this unique program, accompanied by piano, fiddle and oboe.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8

Where: Rockford University, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $12; $9 non-RU student and seniors ages 55 and older.

For more: 815-226-4100

Whiskey and Wine Experience

What: Start the holiday season right with The Element's festive Whiskey & Wine experience. The holiday-themed event will offer more than 20 whiskies and 50 wines for tasting. Hor d'oeuvres will be done by Di Tullio's Italian Market.

When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8

Where: The Union, 112 N. Second St., Rockford

Cost: $45

For more: The Element Rockford on Facebook

A Victorian Christmas Murder Mystery

What: The halls are decked, and Rose is hosting her first Victorian Light Party around the holidays. The first house in town to have electricity, all of Rockford's elite are in attendance. Unfortunately for the happy party goers, no one knows that there is a killer in their midst who plans to strike. All games begin at the Barn and continue to the Cottage where guests will actively explore the public rooms. All who attend are active participants in the Murder Mystery; there are no paid actors. Dinner is not provided; however, water bottles will be provided.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8

Where: Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum & Gardens, 411 Kent St., Rockford

Cost: $25; $20 for members

For more: 815-964-2424

Rockford IceHogs

What: Watch the IceHogs take on the San Diego Gulls. Friday is $2 beer night. Saturday is Local Artist Series Hat Giveaway night (designed by Joe Tallman), Meijer Family Pack night and Teddy Bear Toss Night.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 or Saturday, Dec. 9

Cost: $16-$30

For more: icehogs.com

Breakfast with Santa

What: Celebrate the holidays with breakfast with Santa. All benefits go towards the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. This family friendly event will include cookie decorating, games and a photo of Santa, as well as breakfast to share with the family.

When: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Javon Bea Hospital, outside Cafe Merci, 8201 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford

Cost: $15; free for children younger than 1 years old

For more: 815-971-4144

Christmas in the Trenches

What: Christmas in the Trenches is a military re-enactment of the 1914 Christmas truce taking place 107 years ago during World War I. The soldiers in the Western front of the Great War called unofficial ceasefires during the week of Christmas. Enemies came together to decorate, exchange gifts, sing carols and even play football. Visitors will engage with re-enactors among the decorated replica trench on the museum grounds. Take a holiday trench tour and hear excerpts from World War I letters from soldiers experiencing Christmas in the trenches. When arriving, proceed to the Rec Path entrance and parking just west of the Main Museum Center entrance off Guilford Road. You will purchase your admission near the event site on the campus past the Rec Path parking area. Parking is free.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford

Cost: $10-$12

For more: midwayvillage.com

Holiday Market at Samiz Settlement

What: Come find the perfect holiday gift for that special someone on your list.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Samiz Settlement, 13382 Smith Road, Winnebago

Cost: $3 admission

For more: Samiz Settlement on Facebook

Whiskey Myers

What: Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers is known for a high-energy live show and unique sound. USA Today describes their sound as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin."

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: The Coronado Performing Arts Centre, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $49.50 to $350

For more: 815-968-5222

Variations on a Theme

What: The first year of literary and public art performances exploring theories, speculations, and inventions is coming to an end. Artists who have performed with Ars Pvblica in the past year will be challenged for an improvised presentation.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: The Underground, 418 E. State St., Rockford

For more: Ars Pbvlica on Facebook

Christmas with Epiphany

What: Come for music of the season and to benefit Rock House Kids.

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Grace United Methodist Church, 3555 McFarland Road, Rockford

For more: Christmas with Epiphany on Facebook

Christmas Traditions

What: Christmas Traditions is an annual event for the whole family. Have fun, begin new holiday traditions and make memories. No tickets or registration required. Activities include free photos with Santa, face painting, photo booth, cookie decorating and more. Free hot cocoa and popcorn will be available. Food trucks and vendors will be onsite throughout the event with food for purchase.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: First Free Rockford, 2223 N. Mulford Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission

For more: 815-877-7046

Christmas Handbell Concert

What: This Winnebago Handbell Choir concert is open to the public. There will also be a bake sale to support of our students in our youth ministry.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Crossroads Community Church (Winnebago Campus), 600 Highland Drive, Winnebago

Cost: Free

For more: 815-238-3211

2023 78th Freedom Fundraiser Awards

What: The awards dinner theme this year is “Thriving Together for Freedom.” The keynote speaker is Attorney Barbara Bolling-Williams, of Gary, Ind., First Vice President of the National NAACP.

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Road, Rockford

Cost: $100, includes a one-year membership

For more: 815-969-6033

Soar Awards Presents City-Wide Unity Service

What: Come for a night of giving and receiving with Dr. Louis Malone, Pastor David Ballard, Bishop John Senter, Pastor Ronald Alexander, Pastor J Lamar Williams, Pastor K Edward Copeland, Pastor Anthony Wilson and Pastor Jason Reid, with Music Ministry by Y Lynn Penix, Kezia Lynn and Kenna Hightower.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: SOAR Assembly, 604 Salter Ave., Rockford

Cost: Free

A Drag Queen Christmas

What: Come enjoy a catered brunch while drag performers help you celebrate the holiday season. Bottomless Mimosas sold separately at the door. Seating is limited; advanced purchase is encouraged. Tables or individual seats available.

When: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: The Office Niteclub, 513 E. State St., Rockford

For more: 815-965-0344

Coming next week:

Annual Songs & Suds Christmas Caroling

What: Christmas Caroling with some suds and snacks. Join several musicians for a sing-along of songs from the Advent and Christmas seasons.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12

Where: Katie’s Cup, 502 7th St., Rockford

Cost: Free to attend; donations are welcomed to benefit Katie's Cup

For more: 815-986-0628

Secondhand Curves Rockford Holiday Sip ‘n’ Shop

What: Special sale, refreshments, cocktails and giveaways.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13

Where: Secondhand Curves, 5643 E. State St., Rockford

For more: 779-770-6583

