Holiday package theft on the rise, Roseville PD says. Here’s what you can do

Package theft increases “exponentially” during the holiday season, according to the Roseville Police Department. And as Black Friday and Cyber Monday packages are loaded onto delivery trucks and delivered to front doors this week, police asking residents to be vigilant.

Year over year for the last five years, the volume of online ordering has increased as has package theft, said Rob Baquera, a spokesman for the department.

The thieves make concerted efforts to track delivery trucks, the police have found, making note of where packages are dropped off and then return to pick them up, Baquera said.

To counter this, police say residents should plan to be home for deliveries and ask delivery companies to tuck packages out of sight when delivered.

If you can’t be home at the time of delivery, consider asking a neighbor to pick up your packages.

Baquera said police also strongly encourage people to install video doorbells at their front doors.

“Police will absolutely follow up on package theft if given a good video with a suspect,” he said. “We’ll investigate that and put it on social media.”

When the suspect can be identified, doorbell videos have been very helpful when making arrests in the past, he added.

