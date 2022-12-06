HOLIDAY PARTY: Grinch arrested on suspicion of punching reindeer, police say

Dec. 6—TRAVERSE CITY — When the Grinch got into a fight with a reindeer Friday night, Traverse City Police had to go break it up.

Capt. Keith Gillis said officers were called to the Hotel Indigo, 263 W. Grandview Parkway, after a physical altercation started between two 30 year-old male employees attending their annual holiday party.

One man, dressed as the Grinch, was throwing punches at his co-worker, who was wearing a reindeer costume, according to the police report.

"The reindeer was defending himself against the Grinch," Gillis said.

The reindeer sustained minor scrapes and bruises, he added, but did not require any medical attention.

The man in the Grinch outfit was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor assault, and taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail. Names have not yet been released as the case is still under investigation.

What triggered the brawl between the two men is not known, but Gillis did mention that Cindy Lou Who was a witness at the scene.