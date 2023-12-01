Holiday Pop-Up Shop brings shopping to Seven Oaks

Nov. 30—Enjoy a day of one-stop shopping at the Market at Seven Oaks Business Park, which will host a Holiday Pop-Up Shop on Saturday with more than 90 vendors.

An Experience Seven Oaks event, hosted by Bolthouse Properties, the gathering will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the center at 4521 Buena Vista Road (Buena Vista Road and Bolthouse Drive).

Items for sale will range from clothes and beauty products to home goods and hostess gifts. There will also be plants, balloon arts, jewelry and much more.

Some businesses scheduled to sell are Almond Girl, Buzy Bee Creations, Get to Gnome Me, Cottage Arts, Tricycle Soap Co., The Pup Shop, Penny Pet Products, MW Creations, Damsel in Defense, Quiet Book Queen, Drybar Bakersfield, Olive & Co., A Cactus Moon and Ornaments by Judy.

Food vendors taking part include Babmokja (ninja sushi), Get It Twisted (fried spiral-cut potatoes with toppings), Mini Kekis (mini pancakes and crepes), Rollergrill's Kitchen (biscuits and gravy, smashburgers and bacon-wrapped hotdogs), Mas Bella Restaurant & Lounge, Kona Ice of Central Bakersfield, Frenchies Mini Donuts, Sweet Treats By Ash, Captain B's (Shark Bait snacks and seasonings), Fachin Bees (honey), Kickin Ash BBQ Sauce.

Attendees can also meet with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a DJ will keep the fun going by playing holiday jams.

There will also be a toy drive to benefit Garden Pathways. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.