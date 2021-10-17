Get holiday-ready with Bed Bath and Beyond's early Black Friday 50th anniversary sale

Bed Bath & Beyond is celebrating its 50th anniversary with major early Black Friday deals on homegoods, kitchen essentials and more.

The 50th anniversary is the golden anniversary, and Bed Bath & Beyond is celebrating hitting the half-century mark with Black Friday-level golden deals. If you're trying to get ahead of your holiday shopping, or just need some key furniture or entertaining pieces to get ready for hosting those big family meals, the Bed Bath & Beyond 50th anniversary sale is one to check out.

Through October 17, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers can save as much as 50% onbeddings sets, kitchen gear, home décor and more—in addition, they can earn $50 cashback rewards for every $200 they spend (up to $250 to use on a future purchase).

The Nest Doorbell Wired is the best way to keep a close eye on your home.

Going out of town for the holidays? The Nest Doorbell Wired is being offered for $179, slicing $50 off the $229 list price. While we didn't review this particular model, we did name its battery-operated sister, the Nest Doorbell Battery ($179.99) the best video doorbell you can buy. While this model has to be wired into an existing doorbell system, the good news is that it's simple to do and means the doorbell chime will ring through the system you already have in the house, with alerts simultaneously sent to your phone and other smart connected devices. You can see a live view whenever you want and even review a three-hour snapshot history. Plus, with two-way audio, you can talk back and forth with visitors.

To help you get a head start on your holiday shopping, we've rounded up some top buys below—shop now for the greatest selection.

The best deals at the Bed Bath and Beyond 50th anniversary sale

Step up your cooking game with the 18-Piece Triple Rivet Knife Block Set.

