Holiday remembrance: Akron-Canton area sites to host wreath ceremonies Saturday

This Saturday, the national organization Wreaths Across America will place wreaths at veterans' cemeteries and gravesites across the United States.

Nationally, ceremonies will be held at more than 4,000 locations. Locally, ceremonies will be held at sites in Green, Stow and Clinton Village. A ceremony is also planned for Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Medina County.

The organization's roots go back to 1992 as a private endeavor, but the idea gained recognition and popularity, with more individuals and organizations wanting to become involved.

By 2006, 150 locations were participating, and in 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed to continue what had become a growing tradition.

Ceremonies in Summit County

The Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in Clinton village has acquired at least 139 wreaths for the Saturday event. It will start at noon, with the wreaths placed along the park's 125-foot Granite Memorial Wall.

In Green, two ceremonies will be held: One at Greensburg Cemetery on Thursby Road and another at East Liberty Cemetery on East Turkeyfoot Lake Road.

The ceremonies, sponsored by the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, beginning at 11 a.m. for East Liberty and 2 p.m. for Greensburg. More than 700 wreaths will be placed.

In Stow, the ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Stow Cemetery on Kent Road, with more than 900 wreaths planned. It is also sponsored by a local DAR chapter.

Ceremonies in Stark County

About 3,000 wreaths will be placed at Calvary Cemetery on Lincoln Way East in Massillon.

In Canton, a ceremony takes place 11:30 a.m. at Forest Hills Cemetery on Cleveland Avenue. In Plain Township, a ceremony at Henry Warstler Cemetery on 55th Street Northeast starts at Noon.

In East Canton, the ceremonies at the Mapleton and Osnaburg Township Cemeteries begins at Noon.

Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery

More than 12,500 wreaths are planned for veterans at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery located in Medina County on Rawiga Road. The cemetery is located about 22 miles west of Akron.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m., with the names of veterans pronounced aloud. The 273-acre cemetery includes more than 45,000 interments.

