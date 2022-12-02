Holiday sales are still on at Best Buy—get Sony Cameras on sale for up to 38% off

Shop the Best Buy holiday sale and get Sony cameras and accessories for up to 38% off.

Score a new Sony camera from the Best Buy holiday sale just in time to capture blustery winter snows and holiday memories. Cyber week might nearly be gone, but the Best Buy sale goes on; get select Sony Cameras and accessories on sale for up to 38% off.

The Best Buy holiday sale runs through the weekend until Sunday, December 4th. Get Sony Cameras like the Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Video Camera for $600 off. Or get the 10-18mm f/4 Wide-Angle Zoom Lens and save $200.

Sony Cameras are industry leading—no doubt about it. A Sony camera received our Editor's Choice award for best camera now. The Alpha a7 II is a moderately priced full-frame mirrorless digital camera that comes loaded with a 28 - 70 millimeter lens. The 24.3 megapixel full frame sensor and 100-25,600 ISO equip you to get the right shot in all light conditions, and an OLED electronic viewfinder means you know exactly what you're getting. Read our full review of the Sony a7 II and pick it up for $999.99 and save 38%.

If you're shopping for accessories, don't miss the Sony 10-18mm f/4 Wide-Angle Zoom Lens. Compatible with Sony E-mount style mirrorless cameras, it comes equipped with built in image stabilization and features a relatively wide-angle field of view up to 109 degrees, as well a circular aperture. Perfect for landscapes, it's a great buy for new photographers who want to wade into landscape photography. Get the Wide-Angle Zoom Lens for $699 and save 22%.

