Holiday season can bring stress and anxieties. These strategies can help you deal

The holiday season is often perceived as a time of celebration, togetherness and joy. However, it can also bring significant stress, triggering underlying mental health concerns and anxieties.

In this article, we will explore strategies to manage the various stressors and challenges that may emerge, providing you with a guide to a more peaceful and enjoyable holiday experience.

Acknowledging triggers and coping with anxiety

Recognize that external events, like recent shootings, political conflicts and controversial topics, can act as triggers for anxiety and stress. It's not solely the occurrences themselves but the fear and anxiety they provoke, whether genuine or perceived. Pay attention to your body and your emotions as these topics arise and look for connections.

Managing holiday expectations

Prioritize well-being during the holiday season by managing expectations. Recognize the pressure to meet societal and personal standards, which can lead to overwhelming feelings. Evaluate the necessity of attending every event and grant yourself permission to prioritize self-care over fulfilling every social commitment. This approach fosters a healthier balance and ensures a more enjoyable and meaningful holiday experience.

Nurturing healthy relationships

Foster well-being by prioritizing healthy relationships and being attuned to signs of strain. Recognize the importance of taking breaks and communicating the need for personal space within relationships. Navigate the challenge of setting personal boundaries amid societal pressures to conform to an idealized family dynamic. Establishing clear communication and boundaries contributes to more resilient and fulfilling relationships during challenging times.

Coping strategies and stress navigation

Prioritize overall well-being with a focus on essential strategies. Emphasize the importance of quality sleep, maintain physical health through exercise and a balanced diet, and nurture a positive personal attitude when confronting challenges. Practice active listening without preconceived notions to enhance empathy and understanding.

Recognize triggers and patterns while offering constructive feedback to help individuals understand and manage their reactions and behaviors effectively. These strategies contribute to a more resilient and balanced approach to life's challenges.

Evolving parent-child relationships

Acknowledge the evolving dynamics in parent-child relationships by understanding how past perceptions shape current interactions. Embrace the necessity of recognizing changes and accepting the reality of evolving family dynamics over time. This awareness fosters healthier and more understanding relationships within the family unit.

Focusing on kids' well-being

Prioritize children's mental health by addressing the impact of overexposure to technology and ensuring an adequate amount of playtime. Emphasize the significance of fostering genuine relationships and social connections as crucial elements for kids to develop and thrive emotionally.

This holistic approach contributes to a well-balanced and supportive environment for children's overall well-being.

While no holiday experience can be perfect, preparing yourself with strategies and tools to managing stress, setting boundaries, nurturing relationships and prioritizing self-care will assist you in savoring the holiday season just a little more.

Prior to joining CareSource, Sandra Berg served as executive director in the Kansas Medicaid managed care market for nearly eight years. She was executive director of UnitedHealth Group and various children’s psychiatric residential treatment facilities and was clinical director of the Marillac Children’s Psychiatric Hospital and the Prairie View Special Purpose School.

