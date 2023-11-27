Holiday season brings opportunities to share with others

Nov. 27—SUPERIOR — The holiday season has sprung in the Northland. As families gather to celebrate, there are opportunities to make the season merrier for others.

Northland Grandmothers for Peace

is partnering with local businesses, churches and the University of Minnesota Duluth to collect gifts for children and teens this holiday season. This is the 35th year the grandmothers have held a gift drive. Items will be accepted through Dec. 21. Unwrapped donations of new art supplies and new and gently used books for young people can be dropped off at decorated boxes in Superior and Duluth. Superior locations include Superior Public Library children's room, 1530 Tower Ave., and Weeping Willow Heartfelt Gifts, 1307 Tower Ave.

Duluth locations include Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 N. 11th Ave. E.; UMD Women's Resource and Action Center, in the multicultural center, Kirby Student Center; and Zenith Bookstore, 318 N. Central Ave.

Gifts are donated to the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse in Superior and the American Indian Community Housing Organization in Duluth.

Registration is underway for the Twin Ports area's ninth annual Christmas light display showcase. Folks in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin are encouraged to register their decorated homes and businesses and help spread some holiday cheer. Registration is free and can be done at

christmaslightingchallenge.com

.

Regardless of the size of the display, everyone is encouraged to take part. This year there won't be a contest, so participants can join in the merriment without worrying about competing against the big guys.

Entries will be listed online, offering a driving tour for people who want to see the displays.

The event is fashioned to be a stress-free and all-inclusive celebration of the season that allows families to continue the tradition of going out to look at Christmas lights together.

Sign-ups for Christmas toys are being taken from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Dec. 6 at the Salvation Army, 916 Hughitt Ave., Superior. To set up an appointment at another time, call 715-394-7001. Participants must be residents of Douglas County. Documents including a photo ID, an official piece of mail within the past 30 days and proof of each child in their custody must be provided.

New and unwrapped toys for the program can be dropped off at the Salvation Army or the Superior Fire Department's headquarters station, 3326 Tower Ave. Call 715-394-7001 for more information.

The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers for the holiday season. Sign up at

RegisterToRing.com

or call Jasen at 715-969-7345.