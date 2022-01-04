Holiday season ends, school return affected by COVID
Schools start to reopen in US and Mexico but students and staff need to give negative COVID tests in many institutions to be able to return to work
Schools start to reopen in US and Mexico but students and staff need to give negative COVID tests in many institutions to be able to return to work
A teacher at Whale Branch Middle School is claiming that Beaufort County School District broke its contract with teachers while giving out a $1,000 bonus last month. Here are the details.
"I'm a librarian, and I pull in only about $12,800 annually."View Entire Post ›
Turns out Princess Charlotte reportedly isn't allowed to have a best friend at school thanks to a specific rule.
School administrators are navigating difficult questions in responding to student discipline issues, including violence, in the face of the pandemic.
If the school districts are successful, it could mean the end of Ohio's EdChoice scholarship programs.
Westside High School roof saves in
Families for Safe Schools began in April as a Facebook group and gained momentum as a counterpart to conservative speakers at School Board meetings
“You want to keep schools open? How are you going to do that if everybody is sick?”
New York City public school principal could face disciplinary action after closing her school without the DOE's permission
A federal judge on Monday found the University of Florida professors face a “credible threat” that future requests will be denied.
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday expressed support for reopening schools after the holiday break, offering guidance that contradicts the ongoing push from teachers unions to keep schools shuttered.
The University of Memphis is offering a $3,000 stipend for faculty to infuse diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice into their courses.
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said classes would be canceled Wednesday — but school buildings would be open — if Chicago Teachers Union members decide Tuesday to refuse to work in person amid the city surge in COVID-19 cases. CTU’s House of Delegates, its 600-member governing body, is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution for members to teach remotely from Wednesday until Jan. ...
A mother in rural Wisconsin said she felt “utterly helpless” as she sent her 13-year-old off to school. Another, in suburban New Jersey, expressed frustration that her highly vaccinated district had returned to remote learning. One in Chicago said she hoped the city’s teachers followed through on their threat to walk out so her 12-year-old daughter wouldn’t have to return to a crowded classroom. This is parenthood nearly two years into the pandemic, as schools reopen after the holidays. Or don’t
“It’s changed things. I know it was hard on my students,” said Shana Donskey, a Northern Kentucky teacher who had COVID.
Biden gave student-loan borrowers an additional three months of relief. Advocates say the president should use that extra time to cancel student debt.
Two graduates say the school at the center of a Supreme Court case discriminated against LGBTQ students
Canada's Ontario province on Monday announced restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus as officials warned of a "tsunami" of new COVID-19 cases in the days and weeks ahead due to the Omicron variant. All publicly funded and private schools will move to remote learning starting on Wednesday until at least Jan. 17, Canada's most populous province said. "We do not support any possibilities of schools being delayed," Bronwen Alsop, a Toronto resident, told Reuters in an interview.
A major teachers' union protested and threatened litigation over Mayor Eric Adams' decision to continue in-person learning this week despite a surge in Covid-19 cases.
A Los Angeles area legislator is proposing to change the way California K-12 schools are funded, focusing on enrollment rather than student attendance.