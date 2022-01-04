Holiday season ends, school return affected by COVID

The New York Times

A mother in rural Wisconsin said she felt “utterly helpless” as she sent her 13-year-old off to school. Another, in suburban New Jersey, expressed frustration that her highly vaccinated district had returned to remote learning. One in Chicago said she hoped the city’s teachers followed through on their threat to walk out so her 12-year-old daughter wouldn’t have to return to a crowded classroom. This is parenthood nearly two years into the pandemic, as schools reopen after the holidays. Or don’t