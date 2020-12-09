Holiday Season Looking Merry and Bright for Our Pets

-American Pet Products Association shares infographic on holiday spending and gift options for pets-

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the season of giving arrives, a study from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reveals that pet owners plan to show their companions some extra love this holiday. According to the third volume of the APPA COVID-19 Pulse Study of Pet Ownership During the Pandemic, pet owners plan to spend an average of $41 on gifts for their pets this holiday, with demographic groups such as Gen Z, Millennials, those with young children, and those who live in urban communities planning to spend $50 or more on their pets. APPA is excited to share this infographic with additional pet holiday spending information as well.

Pet Gift Giving for the Holidays
Pet Gift Giving for the Holidays

"Holiday travel and large family gatherings may be put on hold for many this year, but the companionship of pets and the comfort they bring us is a consistent and uplifting part of our daily lives," said APPA President and CEO, Steve King. "This most unusual holiday season will be a little warmer and a little happier thanks to our pets, and pet owners are more than willing to show their gratitude."

Forty-six percent of pet owners surveyed plan to purchase a holiday gift for their pet this year, regardless of the pandemic or economic state, compared to 47% of pet owners who bought gifts for pets in 2019. APPA officials are excited to share gifting options, for pet owners to consider when shopping for their companion animals this holiday season.

Keep playing after the sun goes down, with the Flashflight Dog Discuit LED Flying Disc, by Nite Ize. Featuring soft touch (bite-friendly) plastic and color-changing LED lights, this dog frisbee is made specifically for nighttime play.
Price: $16.09
www.Amazon.com/Nite-Ize

Treat your dog to an Ugly Sweater Party with holiday treats by Einstein Pets. Making for a fun and festive gift this season, these 5oz bags of holiday dog treats are made in the USA with whole organic ingredients including cranberries and sweet potatoes, drizzled with honey and sprinkled with cinnamon. Woof!!
Price: $8.99
www.EinsteinPets.com

Metro Balls® by Metro Paws are the fun new way to add style to everyone's play time! Each colorful, designer ball is made of safe, non-toxic yarn, with no toxic gas, making Metro Balls® safe for all pups. Metro Balls® are standard size for pups at 2.5", along with the ultimate bounce. Metro Balls® come in packs of 3 designer color ways and are dog tested and dog approved.
Price: $9.99
www.metropaws.com/metro-balls

Inspired by grandmother's gingerbread recipe and adapted to fit the nutritional needs of dogs, Lord Jameson's Gingerbread Cane holiday dog treat is beautiful in form, aroma, and taste with incredible approval from dogs. The treats are made with a tasteful combination of all-natural plant based super-foods including organic ginger, gluten free oats, roasted peanut butter, and festive colored coconut shreds.
Price: $9.99 ($19.99 for a set of 2 canes)
www.lordjameson.com

WHIMZEES all-natural, non-GMO dental treats in holiday tree and snowman shapes are sure to help Fido get into the holiday spirit! These dental treats are a fun, easy way to keep dogs' mouths clean and reduce plaque. Made with only six primary, all natural ingredients, these treats are non-GMO, gluten-free, and grain-free.
Price: $14.99 per bag
www.amazon.com/Whimzees-Holiday

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958. APPA membership includes more than 1,100 pet product manufacturers, their representatives, importers and livestock suppliers representing both large corporations and growing business enterprises. APPA's mission is to promote, develop and advance pet ownership and the pet product industry and to provide the services necessary to help its members prosper. APPA is also proud to grow and support the industry through the following initiatives: Pets Add Life (PAL), Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) Pets and Vets Program, the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC), Bird Enjoyment and Advantage Koalition (BEAK), and the Pet Care Trust. Visit www.americanpetproducts.org for more information.

