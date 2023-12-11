This Holiday season shop local for gifts: Here are five local stores to support

It's the season of spending time with family, friends, and significant others, but the winter holiday season is also the time for gift-giving, which can be difficult and time consuming to find the perfect gift.

This holiday season, take some time to browse through the area's local retail stores and businesses. And, when you find that perfect one-of-a-kind gift, you will also be supporting the local economy.

According to the latest holiday spending survey by the National Retail Federation, the average American will spend about $875 on gifts, food, decorations, and other winter holiday-related items. The survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics indicates that the majority of the money spent for Christmas and other winter holidays is on gifts.

Here is a list of local stores and businesses in the Greater Gardner that offer high-quality and unique gifts for everyone.

Dandelions

The artisan gift shop, Dandelions in Barre, Mass., is open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., for anyone who needs to do very last-minute gift shopping.

This local homemade and artisan gallery shop in Barre, Dandelions, displays the work of local Massachusetts and global artisans. The shop has offered unique items of special interest to the area since 2015. The large selection of locally sourced items makes great gifts for that family member or friend that is really hard to shop for. Dandelions has a wide variety of products from local producers, from jewelry and ceramics to natural skincare products to organic teas and spices. The shop also features small vintage furniture and home décor for sale. The artisan gallery shop is at 34 Fruitland Rd., Barre.

The shop has seasonal Holiday store hours that will run until Sunday, Dec. 31. The shop is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Mondays. Dandelions will be open on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24 and closed for Christmas Day and the following day Tuesday, Dec. 26 The shop will open again Wednesday, Dec. 27 until Dec. 31 then it will be closed for winter break from Monday, Jan. 1 to Thursday. Jan. 11.

The Good Earth

Good Earth Farm and Garden Center does not only offer the Greater Gardner area with locally sourced gardening and farming products but features many locally handmade items. The garden center displays a wide range of locally made products, from jars of honey to individual handmade greeting cards and one-of-a-kind hand-carved birdhouses.

The garden center partnered with 16 local vendors to display their products in the store at 633 West Broadway in Gardner. Vendors include Bee Nice Farm, Wella Woods, Copper Moon Farm, Eric's Aviaries, Bees Boards, and more—the full list of vendors is at the Good Earth Farm and Gardner Center's website.

Store hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now, the store is open Sunday until Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since it opened earlier this year, The Good Earth Farm and Garden Center in Gardner has provided locally sourced gardening and farming products and gifts. They also offer classes.

Gifts at Bud Barn

Local cannabis dispensary Bud Barn in Winchedon is now offering gift cards, which can make a great gift for that one friend who is a marijuana enthusiast.

If you want to make the gift more personal, the Winchendon dispensary offers a wide range of cannabis products, from pre-rolls to hand creams, and they sell CBD products as well. Glass accessories from pipes to travel smoke kits are also sold at Bud Barn.

Store hours are Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m and then again on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The staff of the Bud Barn in Winchendon as they celebrated one year in business. From left, Jameson Howard (kneeling), Hana Knowlton, Emily Mount, Melissa Murphy, Karlie Allen, and Mena Salame. They are selling gift cards for the holidays

Country Bumpkin' Antiques

The Antique store in Templeton, Country Bumpkin' Antiques, has a store filled with vintage home decor, furniture, kitchenware, and much more. The antique store is at 36 Baldwinville Rd.

The local country store is the perfect place to find a gift for that family member or friend who loves high-quality antiques and vintage products. For many, something old is better than something new, so take the time to visit the Templeton store and search for that special item.

The store is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smith's Country Cheese

Smith's Country Cheese is a Winchendon staple, regionally known for its farmstead quality cheese and specialty butter. For the dairy lovers in your friend group or family consider gifting a Smith's Cheese gift box. Orders can be made online at smithscountrycheese.com. The deadline for all gift box orders is Friday, Dec. 22, if you plan to give it to a loved one on Christmas Day.

There are three gift box options that range from $45 to $65 depending on how many products are picked for the gift. If cheese is not the gift you are looking for, then plan a visit to the Smith's Country Cheese store at 20 Otter River Road in Winchendon. The farm's storefront features a large selection of locally sourced products, from wine to all-natural body products.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: A local holiday gift guide for Greater Gardner