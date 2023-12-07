A holiday send-off

Dec. 6—As the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade makes its way through town this Saturday, its grand marshal will be riding in his final parade as Mt. Juliet Chief of Police.

"It's another opportunity to connect with the community," Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said. "I'm just a servant, and I'm honored and humbled by the gesture of being grand marshal."

After 28 years at the Mt. Juliet Police Department, including 11 as chief, Hambrick announced that he'd be retiring earlier this year. His retirement will become official on Friday.

Hambrick said that he is excited to participate in the parade this weekend as forming relationships between the community and the police department has always been a priority for him.

"As I'm retiring from this position and going into other directions, (the parade is) a send-off," Hambrick said.

The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade has been a holiday tradition for the retiring chief and a tradition for the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

"Normally, I'm right behind the honor guard and the opening banner that they carry for the Christmas parade," Hambrick said. "Normally, my position is right behind them. My wife and I drive (in the parade) right behind them. This year will be different."

Over the years, Hambrick has enjoyed being able to see the community during the parade route.

"My (favorite) thing is seeing the joy of the kids on the route," Hambrick said. "Our honor guard and our participation as an agency is certainly great, but seeing the community, seeing so many people I know, being acknowledged, acknowledging them and the children is just a beautiful thing every year."

Hambrick has been a part of parades that were held at night and, in the rain, and even though he's been a part of the parade for years, this is Hambrick's first time serving as the grand marshal.

"I'm just thankful for the honor," Hambrick said.

Hambrick and his wife relocated to Mt. Juliet from Antioch in 1993. They've been a part of the community ever since.

"I've just continued to love Mt. Juliet," Hambrick said. "Support has been poured out through my tenure as a police officer and especially during my time as chief of police."

The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The parade route starts at Two Rivers Ford Park — home of the Mt. Juliet Little League, located at 10835 Lebanon Road. It will continue down North Mt. Juliet Road and will end on East Division Street.

The theme of the parade is Tennessee Christmas.

The rainout date for the parade is Sunday at 1 p.m.

Road closures in preparation for the parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. and will include North Mt. Juliet Road (between East Division Street and Lebanon Road), Lebanon Road (between North Mt. Juliet Road and Park Glen Drive), and East Division Street (between North Mt. Juliet Road and Clemmons Road).