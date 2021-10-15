Holiday shoppers, mark your calendars: Best Buy Black Friday deals start to drop next week

Get ready: Best Buy's Black Friday deals are coming next week.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While Thanksgiving is more than a month away, Best Buy already announced its early Black Friday sale. Starting on Tuesday, October 19, Best Buy is planning on marking down tons of tech, home goods, toys and gaming products.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

In anticipation of supply chain issues and labor shortages, many retailers are kicking off their holiday season sales several weeks in advance. Amazon, for instance, is rolling out new, one-day sales every day this month.

Below, we’ve answered some of the most common questions regarding Best Buy’s Black Friday 2021 plans, plus, we’ll continually update this post with more information and deals as we receive them. Looking for gift ideas? We’ve got you covered there, too.

What are the top Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals?

While the retailer has yet to unveil the full breadth of its Black Friday 2021 deals, Best Buy gave us a glimpse of what to expect during the sale:

$599 for a Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV (save $150)

$169 for Beats Studio 3 headphones in matte black (save $180)

Chromebooks as low as $99

Windows laptops as low as $189.99

Save up to $540 on Samsung appliances

In previous years, Best Buy has marked down nearly everything in its inventory, including 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, smart speakers, streaming devices, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and toys.

When does Best Buy Black Friday 2021 start?

Best Buy’s Black Friday 2021 sale will consist of two roll-outs; the first wave of deals will start on Tuesday, October 19, followed by its official Black Friday sale on Friday, November 19.

Like in previous years, Best Buy locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. However, you can still shop on their website or app.

Story continues

Should I shop Best Buy early Black Friday 2021 deals?

Shoppers can rest easy: Products they shop at the Early Black Friday sale are price protected.

Yes.

New this year is Best Buy’s "Black Friday Price Guarantee." This means that anything you purchase during the Friday, October 19 sale will be the best price offered by Best Buy. Best Buy says that it’ll “automatically refund our My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech members the difference” if the price drops below what you paid. Non-members can also be refunded, but they’ll have to contact customer service, or visit a Best Buy store.

Will there be a Best Buy Black Friday ad scan?

Every year, Best Buy releases a circular spotlighting the doorbusters and limited-time deals it will make available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. As of writing, Best Buy has yet to release its official list of deals.

However, we expect to see the full ad scan weeks ahead of the official Best Buy Black Friday sale start date of Friday, November 19.

Are Best Buy Black Friday sales available online?

Yes. Shoppers can shop Best Buy’s Black Friday deals online. As an added benefit, shoppers can also make use of Best Buy’s store pickup and curbside pickup service. Doing so will allow you to get your gifts without waiting around for delivery.

Best Buy says that same-day delivery is available on thousands of in-stock items at its store.

This year, like last year, we expect online and in-store doorbusters to be equal in quality. So if you want to stick to shopping online, you won’t miss out on any good deals.

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy: Shop the early Black Friday sales next