Holiday shopping: 24 Advent calendars that will make counting down the days until Christmas even more fun

Halloween is this weekend and Thanksgiving is next month, which means it's time to start getting ready for Christmas.

Advent is the four-week period leading up to Christmas. This year, it takes place from Sunday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 24.

The tradition of Advent calendars began in the 1800s, according to Mental Floss. German Protestants allegedly decorated their doors with chalk marks or lit candles to count each day leading up to Christmas.

Advent calendars as we know them now were invented by Gerhard Lang in the early 1900s. When Lang was a kid, his mother gave him 24 cookies and ate one a day. This served as his inspiration to create the first printed, commercial Advent calendar in 1908.

Aldi is bringing back Advent calendars for the holiday season.

Since then, the calendars have exploded in popularity and gotten increasingly goofier as years go by. Some are less than $20, while others surpass $1,000.

From Squid Games to Legos to the fancy chocolate of your dreams, 2021's Advent calendars are far from typical.

Even if you don't celebrate Christmas, we could all use a little bit of joy and surprise to start our days.

Food

Best Advent calendars: Godiva

Because, I mean, duh.

► For those of you who rely on a little caffeine boost to start your day, this Keurig "24 cups of cheer" Advent calendar might be the one for you.

► If coffee makes you jittery, or you actually like the taste of "garbage water" (as Ted Lasso would say), this Tea Forte Advent calendar is right up your alley.

► To all the Harry Potter lovers out there, hold on to your seatbelts. I mean, brooms. This Advent calendar gives you the chance to try all of your favorite Harry Potter-related treats.

► Dolly Parton understands the pain of working nine to five, but she can help you get through it with this Advent calendar.

► Fans of Hot Ones can experience the burn for themselves with this 25 Sauces of Christmas calendar.

► This Godiva calendar includes everything your chocolate-loving sweet tooth could ever desire.

► Known for their melt-in-your-mouth crepe cakes, Lady M's Advent calendar is shaped like a wreath, comes decked out with LED lights and is full of sugary treats.

► Dogs are part of the family too, and this dog cookie calendar makes sure your pet is included in all the fun.

Fun

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar

For kids or for those of us trying to bring out our inner child, these are some options that lead to maximum fun.

► This Squid Games calendar based on the Netflix hit has all of the fun and (hopefully) none of the killing.

► Full of soaps and creams and masks, beauty lovers won't be able to get enough of this Ulta Beauty calendar.

► Lego Star Wars. Enough said.

► This "Cars" themed calendar includes THE Lightning McQueen. What else could you want?

► Filled with 40-second snippets of your favorite holiday tunes, PBS has a reusable musical calendar.

► This set includes 24 different mini science experiments for budding young scientists.

► For both kids and anxious adults, a fidget toy calendar can fidget all your stress away.

► An ore advent calendar filled with rocks, minerals and healing crystals.

Booze

Listen. It's been a rough year. Sometimes, you just need a drink to take the edge off. Healthy coping mechanisms, if you know what I mean.

And these calendars give you a drink every. Single. Day. What's not to like about that?

► Indulge in 24 mini wine bottles with this Wines of the World Advent calendar.

► Explore the "Whiskeyverse" with this space-themed whiskey tasting set.

► This craft beer calendar includes 24 beers from 24 different breweries. It's a tasting kit right at home.

► For those who can't get enough of Jack Daniels, this Advent calendar might be calling your name.

► If you like fruity little drinks because you can't shoot whiskey, this canned cocktail set offers a great alternative to straight alcohol.

► Another beer calendar, because people love beer.

► Rum often gets the short end of the stick, but this calendar with 24 rums from 24 countries might change your mind about it.

► Sure, you could buy a 12 pack of seltzers at Meijer for $12, but it's more fun to open them day by day in this Advent calendar.

