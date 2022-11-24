Holiday shopping kicks off with inflation dampening spirits

1
ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains.

The U.S. job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. But elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers.

As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores.

Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to “buy now, pay later” services like Afterpay that allow users to pay for items in installments, as well as running up their credit cards at a time when the Federal Reserve is hiking rates to cool the U.S. economy.

Such financial hardships could help drive shoppers to look for bargains.

Isela Dalencia, who was shopping for household essentials like detergent at a Walmart in Secaucus, New Jersey, earlier this week, said she's delaying buying holiday gifts until Cyber Monday — the Monday after Thanksgiving — when online sales rev up. Then, she will wait again until the week before Christmas to get the best deals, unlike last year when she started buying before Black Friday.

“I am shopping less,” Dalencia said, noting she will spend about $700 for holiday gifts this year, one-third less than last year.

Katie Leach, a social worker in Manhattan, was also browsing the aisles at Walmart but said she will start holiday shopping during the first week of December as usual. This time, however, she'll be relying more on bargains, her credit card and “buy now, pay later” services to get her through the shopping season because of surging prices on food and other household expenses.

“The money is not going as far as last year," Leach said.

This year's trends are a contrast from a year ago when consumers were buying early out of fear of not getting what they needed amid clogs in the supply network. Stores didn't have to discount much because they were struggling to bring in items.

But some pandemic habits are sticking around. Many retailers that closed stores on Thanksgiving Day and instead pushed discounts on their websites to thin out crowds at stores are still holding onto those strategies, despite a return to normalcy.

Major retailers including Walmart and Target are again closing their stores on Thanksgiving. And many moved away from doorbusters, the deeply marked down items offered for a limited time that drew crowds. Instead, the discounted items are available throughout the month, on Black Friday or the holiday weekend.

Against today's economic backdrop, the National Retail Federation — the largest retail trade group — expects holiday sales growth will slow to a range of 6% to 8%, from the blistering 13.5% growth of a year ago. However, these figures, which include online spending, aren't adjusted for inflation so real spending could even be down from a year ago.

Adobe Analytics expects online sales to be up 2.5% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, a slowdown from last year's 8.6% pace when shoppers were uncertain about returning to physical stores.

Analysts consider the five-day Black Friday weekend, which includes Cyber Monday, a key barometer of shoppers' willingness to spend, particularly this year. The two-month period between Thanksgiving and Christmas represents about 20% of the retail industry’s annual sales.

While Black Friday still has a strong place in the U.S. among shoppers, it has lost stature over the last decade as stores opened on Thanksgiving and shopping shifted to Amazon and other online retailers. Stores have further diluted the day’s status by promoting Black Friday sales throughout the month. This year, stores began sales earlier than last year to get shoppers to spread out their buying.

Plenty of shoppers like Lolita Cordero from Brooklyn, New York, are sitting out Black Friday.

“I’m shopping early, trying to get things on sale, discount, or clearance – and I use coupons,” Cordero said. “I never did Black Friday. I hear it’s a mess, and people get hurt.”

Still, some experts believe Black Friday will again be the busiest shopping day this year, according to Sensormatic, which tracks customer traffic. Consumers are also back to shopping at physical stores amid easing worries about COVID-19. In fact, more stores opened than closed in the U.S. last year for the first time since 2016 — and that gap is only widening this year, according to Coresight Research, a retail advisory and research firm.

_____

AP Personal Finance Writer Cora Lewis contributed to this report.

____

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Recommended Stories

  • EU nations work on rift over gas price cap as cold sets in

    On winter's doorstep, European Union nations have not been able to surmount bitter disagreements as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their natural gas bills as cold weather sets in. An emergency meeting of energy ministers Thursday only shows how the energy crisis tied to Russia's war in Ukraine has divided the 27-nation bloc in almost irreconcilable blocs. A massive August spike in natural gas prices stunned all but the wealthiest in the EU, forcing the bloc to look for a cap to contain volatile prices that are fueling inflation.

  • Missing 5-year-old with autism found dead in pond near home, Florida police say

    “We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family,” the sheriff’s office said.

  • UK Officials Want Sunak to Delay ‘Bonfire’ of EU Laws Until 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak has received requests from senior civil servants to delay a planned “bonfire” of legislation dating from the UK’s membership of the European Union by three years until 2026, in the latest blow to his government’s efforts to show there are benefits of Brexit.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost

  • Algeria fires: Dozens sentenced to death for lynching

    The victim had gone to help fight rampant forest fires but was falsely accused of arson.

  • Iwan Gwyn: Ghana river death an accident, coroner rules

    Iwan Gwyn probably hit his head before drowning in a river in Ghana, a coroner concludes.

  • Net migration to UK hits record high - surpassing levels seen before Brexit

    Net migration in the UK has hit a record high of 504,000 in the past year, surpassing levels seen even before Brexit.

  • 100+ early Black Friday deals on Amazon—save on Apple, Samsung, and more

    Black Friday 2022 has started at Amazon. Shop early Amazon deals on earbuds, robot vacuums, cookware and so much more ahead of the big shopping event.

  • Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

    The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou. Foxconn is trying to rebuild the workforce after employees walked out last month over complaints about unsafe conditions.

  • EU’s Michel to Meet Xi as Europe Forges Own Path on China

    (Bloomberg) -- European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on Dec. 1 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to treat China amid pressure for a tougher approach from the US. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Ra

  • Does Anyone Hang Tinsel On Their Christmas Trees Anymore?

    There’s more to the tinsel tradition than meets the eye.

  • Oil Drops as Russian Price-Cap Talks Drag On and Demand Lags

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day as the European Union considered a higher-than-expected price cap on Russian crude and evidence mounted of challenges to demand.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar to Test Majority With Malaysia Parliament Vote in DecemberChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsWest Texas Intermediate slipped below $78, trading in a na

  • $400M of taxpayer money in NY COVID aid was stolen. That is just the tip of the iceberg.

    As New Yorkers struggled to feed families and save businesses, fraudsters hatched schemes to steal billions in taxpayer-funded coronavirus aid.

  • Russia's "energy terror" cuts power to Ukraine's nuclear plants

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Vladimir Putin of "energy terror" as millions of civilians are plunged into frigid darkness.

  • Hong Kong emigres crave taste of milk tea from home

    In London, Wong Wai-yi misses the taste of home. A year ago, the 31-year-old musician was in Hong Kong, earning a good living composing for TV and movies and teaching piano. Today, she makes about half as much in London working part-time as a server alongside her musical pursuits.

  • Thanksgiving Eve: The funniest tweets from people who waited until today to grocery shop

    Well-prepared people might spend the day before Thanksgiving relaxing. For others, it's a mad dash to the grocery store to pick up necessary items.

  • Prediction: This Growth Stock Could Double in 2023

    Biotech company Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has had a strong -- although somewhat volatile -- year on the stock market. Let's consider why Axsome Therapeutics' stock could crush the market again next year. Axsome Therapeutics earned approval for Auvelity in August.

  • Early Black Friday: 80+ Thanksgiving sales at Amazon, Target and more

    Black Friday 2022 is here and we're tracking the best early Black Friday sales you can shop at Amazon, Walmart, Solo Stove, Wayfair and Pottery Barn.

  • 100+ deals at Lowe's right now—Christmas trees, firepits, appliances

    Get your home ready for the holidays with these Lowe's Black Friday deals on appliances, decorations, tools and more.

  • New space observatory helps solve mystery involving enormous black holes

    Most galaxies are built around humongous black holes. Using data from the recently deployed Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) orbiting observatory, researchers on Wednesday offered an explanation for how these jets become so luminous: subatomic particles called electrons becoming energized by shock waves moving at supersonic speed away from the black hole. The researchers studied an exotic object called a blazar at the center of a large elliptical galaxy named Markarian 501 located about 460 million light years away from Earth in the direction of the constellation Hercules.

  • Dutch not expected to emulate Germany with World Cup protest

    The Netherlands is not expected to emulate Germany by making a gesture to protest host nation Qatar's human rights record before Friday's World Cup game against Ecuador. Germany’s players covered their mouths for the team photo ahead of their match against Japan on Wednesday to protest against FIFA for its clampdown on the “One Love” armbands. Seven European teams, including the Netherlands and Germany, had planned to wear the item in a move seen as a rebuke to Qatar.