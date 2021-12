Reuters

(Reuters) -The World Health Organization's chief scientist told the Reuters Next conference on Friday the Omicron variant could become dominant because it is highly transmissible, but that a different vaccine may not be needed. Soumya Swaminathan also said it was too early to say whether Omicron is milder than other variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and cast doubt over its origin, saying it was far from certain it emerged in southern Africa. "It is possible that it could become (the) dominant variant," Swaminathan said, adding that it was however impossible to predict.