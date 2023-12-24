Holiday snow in Ohio: Check out the 4 ski resorts in the Buckeye State

The holiday season is here, and there's not a speck of snow in sight for folks in Columbus. While many plan to spend the remainder of the year in their living room with a Christmas tree running up their electric bill, you might have an uncle with an adrenaline addiction who's ready to raise cortisol and blood pressure and hit the slopes at a ski resort.

The Dispatch has got you (and your uncle) covered.

We've compiled a list of some of the best places you can ski and get your fix of snow this holiday season, all within a reasonable driving distance from Columbus. With an assist from TripAdvisor, here are some of the more popular slopes around the Buckeye State.

1. Snow Trails — Mansfield

Snow Trails offers skiing, snow tubing, and snowboarding.

Snow Trails, located in Mansfield, offers skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing for the family and other activities in this winter wonderland. And, if you've got kids or anyone who's a beginner in snowboarding, they also offer both private and group training classes.

For more information about their hours and lift rates, visit their website. Or, if you want to simply check out the view, check out their various webcams and take in the sights.

2. Boston Mills Brandywine Resort — Peninsula

Boston Mills Ski Resort

Located in the heart of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Boston Mills offers plenty of trails with a variety of difficulties for skiers of all experience levels, plus lessons and tutorials for children and beginners. The resort also offers dining from several restaurants on the property and different winter activities, such as snow tubing and even night skiing.

Daily tickets or season passes can be purchased on the resort's website. You can also book your daily visit in advance so you can plan accordingly.

3. Valley's Edge — New Paris

Valley's Edge snow tubing in New Paris, OH.

A 1,000-foot hill, tons of curves designed to bring speed and an adrenaline rush, and cable lifts make Valley's Edge a fun and family-friendly adventure. Located in the village of New Paris, Valley's Edge resort also offers snow tubing and The Valley's Edge Lodge, where you can escape the cold and watch skiers come down the hill.

Tickets and holiday hours are available on the Valley's Edge website.

4. Alpine Valley — Chesterland

Skier at Alpine Valley Ski Resort

Located east of Cleveland near Chesterland, Alpine Valley boasts 11 trails with a mix of beginner, intermediate, and advanced slopes and runs. The resort also offers night skiing, where you can enjoy an illuminated run on the slopes.

While the slopes are currently not open, you can visit the Alpine Valley website now and purchase a season passes or check out everything the resort plans to offer for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio ski resorts near Columbus where there's some snow this Christmas