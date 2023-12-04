Get in the holiday spirit with these 6 festive drinks at SouthCoast restaurants and cafes

Tis the season for hot chocolate, eggnog, and peppermint. Winter is on its way and with it some of your favorite festive drinks.

It’s time to indulge in the taste of the holidays from nostalgic drinks that make you warm and fuzzy to creative concoctions that bring out the merriment.

The SouthCoast is bringing you fun drinks to savor this holiday season, whether you are grabbing a drink while checking off your shopping list or celebrating the season with friends and family there is something for everyone.

Here are some delectable beverages to try in the Greater New Bedford Area:

Swiss Hot Chocolate

Get toasty with the Swiss Hot Chocolate at Tia Maria's European Cafe.

Warm up when shopping downtown at Tia Maria's European Cafe. Reminisce about your childhood when you order Swiss Hot Chocolate made with milk topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle for $3.50. Located at 42 N Water St., New Bedford.

White Mocha Peppermint Latte

A new holiday drink menu has hit BesTeas including the White Mocha Peppermint Latte.

A new holiday drink menu has hit BesTeas and you don’t want to miss it. Try the White Mocha Peppermint Latte with organic espresso topped with house sweet coconut milk infused with peppermint topped with a white mocha drizzle, coconut jellies, and crushed peppermint candy. You can also get Eddie’s Eggnog, Gingerbread Cookie, Merry Berry, and the Grinch at 498 Pleasant St., New Bedford.

Nook Nog

Nook Nog is now on the menu at The Nook.

This isn’t your childhood eggnog, it’s a much better version only at The Nook. Sweet and delicious this drink has eggnog, Local Buzz (house coffee syrup), caramel, and whipped cream. They also have the Hot Fluffernutter waiting to be taste tested at 58 Washington St., Fairhaven.

“Hot” Cocoa X Factor Iced Coffee

Make sure to try the “Hot” Cocoa X Factor Iced Coffee at The Donut Factory.

When you like the taste of hot chocolate but the temp head over to The Donut Factory to get the best of both worlds. The “Hot” Cocoa X Factor Iced Coffee is a marshmallow cold foam-covered chocolate X Factor topped with marshmallows, and chocolate chips topped with a milk chocolate drizzle. A hot cocoa donut will go great with it at 7 Howland Road, North Fairhaven.

The Gingerbread Man

Get in the holiday spirit with The Gingerbread Man at Rescue Cafe.

The Rescue Cafe at 414 Main St., Fairhaven has a new drink. Bringing you holiday vibes is the Gingerbread Man with gingerbread and caramel served hot or cold in coffee, whipped, or as a latte.

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

Mirasol's Cafe is bring you warmth in a cup with its Hot Caramel Apple Cider.

Hold onto the fall vibes a little bit longer at Mirasol's Cafe, 439 State Road, North Dartmouth. For an autumn-inspired treat order the Hot Caramel Apple Cider topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel. An Eggnog Latte and Chai are also on the menu for your next visit.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Festive drinks on the menu at SouthCoast restaurants: Don't miss them