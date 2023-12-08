Get into the holiday spirit. Christmas, New Year’s Tri-Cities liquor, weed shop hours

You’ve got the whole family over for the holidays. All the food is made and doing well, presents are prepared for gifting and holiday cheer abounds.

Everything is going well, except that you forgot ingredients for drinks. All of the relatives in one place, and no alcohol or cannabis. What now?

You might be able to dash over to a grocery store or gas station, but will it be enough?

There are a handful of liquor and weed stores in Tri-Cities. What are their holiday hours, just in case such an occasion occurs? Will they have discounts leading up to the holidays? Here’s what we know.

Tri-Cities liquor store holiday hours

▪ Mid-Columbia Wine and Spirits - 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

One of the largest liquor stores in Washington state, Mid-Columbia Wine and Spirits on Columbia Center Boulevard offers options for just about everything. From wine to liquor, from mixers to beer and cider, there’s something for everyone’s tastes. You can even stop by the tasting bar to sample a top shelf liquor before purchasing, just to make sure it’s right.

The liquor store is offering extended hours the week before Christmas, opening at 9 a.m. all week long. It will also stay open until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Holiday hours:

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Closed

▪ The Educated Cigar and Wine - 624 Wellsian Way, Richland

Prefer a cigar over liquor? The Educated doesn’t offer liquor, but it does have 600 different cigars, plus local wines and IPAs. It’s also a great place to get a last-minute gift for any cigar-smokers in your family, with gift cards and a resident aficionado to help you make individualized purchases.

Holiday hours:

Christmas Eve: Regular hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: Regular hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Closed

▪ Hermiston Liquor Store - 1565 N. 1st Street, Suite 6, Hermiston, Ore.

Headed to eastern Oregon for the holidays? The Hermiston Liquor Store has reopened, so you can stock up right as you exit Washington.

Holiday hours:

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Noon to 5 p.m.

▪ Kindred Spirits - 430 George Washington Way 103, Richland

The recently-established Kindred Spirits offers non-alcoholic options for those who wish to remain sober, but still take part in the social scene. There will be a Holiday Open House on Dec. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m., offering appetizers, a mixology class, and a 15-20% discount off everything.

Holiday hours:

Christmas Eve: Closed

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year’s Eve: 5 to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Closed

Tri-Cities dispensaries holiday hours

If you’re planning to hit a dispensary instead of a liquor store, there are two in the Tri-Cities area, Green2Go and Nirvana Cannabis Company. Green2Go has not yet released their holiday hours.

▪ Nirvana Cannabis Company - 4950 Arena Road, Richland

Christmas Eve: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Christmas Day: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

New Year’s Day: Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.