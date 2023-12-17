Holiday stress can be tough on people struggling with substance addictions. How to cope

Jenny Guthrie, a counselor at Brightview Addiction Treatment Center in Kent, has a collection of fidget tools for patients to use to center themselves, a stress relief as they talk in session.

In September, George Crawford decided it was time.

"I spent a really long time in a really dark place in a bottle and I had made the decision with my wife that I was going to go to detox," the 51-year-old Aurora resident said. "I was afraid of going through it without being medically supervised because I was under the influence of alcohol for so long"

Crawford marked three months of sobriety on Dec. 11, a time of year when many dealing with substance addiction issues, whether alcohol or drugs, might be starting to feel additional stress.

"Just about everybody is under a lot of stress during the holidays," said Karyn Kravetz, associate director of the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Portage County. "Holidays can put a lot of stressors on everybody. There's just so much more to do and you have a lot of obligation, times with family.

"Perhaps you have conflicts with family and people who have a history of substance use disorder. A lot of times, they have maybe even more conflicts with family in their background. So, that can lead to some situations that they may be dreading going to see family for those reasons. That can cause some stressful situations, as well as thinking about going to parties where alcohol will be served and how to navigate that situation."

But help is available for people struggling with substance abuse and trying to enjoy the holidays without relapsing. It just takes some effort.

"This is an epidemic and it's not going anywhere anytime soon, unfortunately," said Alyssa Gilpin, outreach manager with Brightview Kent, an outpatient addiction treatment facility that is part of a coalition of area agencies that includes the mental health and recovery board.

"People can just help us spread the word that there are other options for people," said Gilpin.

'I felt like it was time'

Crawford, who works in catastrophe services at an insurance company, said he struggled for years before finally seeking help.

"I kept finding an excuse not to," he said. "There was always something that was just far enough away that I couldn't devote the 30 days to go into rehab and getting clean."

But finally, it came to a head when a "blood pressure issue" put him into a hospital for six days. Even before then, he was thinking it was time to stop procrastinating and this only confirmed it.

"I felt like it was time. I know my wife felt like it was time," said Crawford. "Then my body basically backed that up by going: 'Yeah, no, it's definitely time. We're gonna put you in the hospital now.'"

He started with an inpatient treatment program outside of Portage County, which then recommended Brightview Kent for continuing treatment because it offers intensive outpatient program services he wanted and is fairly close to home.

Brightview is part of a chain of outpatient treatment centers, including about 40 locations in Ohio and more than 80 in nine states. Its Kent location celebrated its first anniversary in November.

"We treat the whole person and we use what we call wraparound services for a bio-psychosocial approach," said Gilpin.

She said this includes counseling, with both individual and group sessions, and case management. Brightview also works with various "community partners" to help clients with needs, including transportation, food and housing. These partners, which Gilpin serves as a liaison to, include Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority and food pantries.

Crawford said he visited Brightview with his wife the day after his discharge in October, met with staff, and got a feel for what his treatment would be like.

"She was comfortable with everyone we spoke to, I was comfortable with everyone we spoke to," said Crawford. "So we decided and I decided that this was going to be the facility that I chose to continue my treatment."

He meets individually with his counselor one day a week and in a group session three days a week. He also attends support group meetings.

Coming 'out the other side'

Crawford said he has so far avoided stress during the holidays this year that might have caused a relapse.

"My family, we didn't have a very big Thanksgiving, so it's just my my immediate family and I didn't have any real pull or desire," he said.

Kravetz said advance preparation is important to mitigate stress. Attend support meetings, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, in advance of a possibly stressful situation — such as a party or dealing with someone who can trigger a desire to drink or use drugs — and think about coping methods learned in therapy sessions.

An example situation might be a party where alcohol is expected to be served. Kravetz suggests the individual take their own non-alcoholic beverage to hold.

"They see you already have something and they're not going to be offering you a drink," she said.

Kravetz said preparation also includes planning an "exit strategy" in case the stress in a situation gets to be too much.

"If they're at a family gathering or a party, where they're all of a sudden not comfortable, to be able to just excuse themselves and say, 'You know what, it's time for me to go. I need to go home,' and just be okay with leaving," said Kravetz.

Gilpin also emphasizes preparation and thinking about how they will handle leaving a situation if necessary. In addition, she said that people struggling with substance abuse issues need to keep up with their therapy and surround themselves with people who are good for them.

"Not all friends and family are healthy for them," she said. "People that are vulnerable, they need to remember their coping skills and stay in contact with their community support systems, such as you know, treatment agencies, whoever their treatment providers are, your supporters. Keep up with their meetings also to avoid relapse."

One technique Brightview teaches is called HALT, which stands for hungry, angry, lonely and tired, all feelings that can trigger relapse. By asking if they are experiencing any of these, a person becomes more aware of them and can then use coping mechanisms to deal with them.

And, said Gilpin, loved ones of those dealing with issues also can help.

"For the families...I would just say just try not to judge people," she said. "Sometimes people are very harsh and quick to judge folks that are struggling with stuff specifically. So if they could just help them save themselves. Just be a part of the solution."

Crawford said he has developed a solid support system, with an especially good relationship with his therapist.

"She was somebody I immediately felt like I could talk to and let my guard down with and I've found that to be true in the five or six meetings I've had with her already," he said. "The staff here has been great. You walk in the door and they know you, which is nice."

He said he has also learned methods to deal with stress. These include being aware of surroundings and when a situation is going to become a "stress test" and working out how he is going to deal with it, without necessarily avoiding it.

"And then obviously, if the trigger or the stressor becomes too much, knowing how to walk away and knowing how to get yourself out of that situation without any negatives happening, any relapse or any slips happening," said Crawford.

He said he feels positive about the success of his recovery.

"I am confident going into the holiday season that I'm going to come out the other side and be just fine," said Crawford. "It's just a matter of it's the time. The 'one day at a time' thing that they tell you about kicking this stuff is very true."

Help is available

There is help available for people struggling with substance abuse issues during the holidays or any time, as well as those dealing with a mental health crisis. Resources in Portage County include:

Townhall II is a non-profit organization in Kent that provides resources for people in crisis. Call its 24/7 helpline at 330-678-HELP (4357) or call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. Go to www.townhall2.com for more information about Townhall II.

Brightview Kent Addiction Treatment Center — 1951 state Route 59, Suite A — can be reached 24/7 at 866-934-7450. Go to tinyurl.com/4yusfs3y for more information.

OUR (Open United Recovery) Place is a non-profit in Ravenna that provides information concerning available resources. Contact OUR Place by calling 833-678-CHAT(2428) or emailing portagerecovery@gmail.com. Contact can also be made by visiting www.openunitedrecovery.org.

The Mental Health and Recovery Board of Portage County provides assistance and links to other local resources. Go to www.mental-health-recovery.org.

