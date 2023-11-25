Holiday stress can wear you down even before the holidays begin

I didn’t realize I was slumped in my car with my tongue hanging out until the man in the truck next to me rushed over to help.

“Are you OK, ma’am? Should I call an ambulance?”

“I’m suffering from pre-holiday exhaustion,” I told him.

Since arriving at the store 15 minutes earlier, I had returned to my car twice to retrieve items I’d forgotten. Those items included my shopping list and my cellphone – both of which should have been in my purse.

“Thank you for checking on me,” I said. “But I’m OK … well, as OK as I can be.”

The man looked me up and down to make sure I wasn’t delirious. Then he chuckled and walked back to his truck.

It was the weekend before Thanksgiving. Two weeks earlier, I had broken my toe on a ladder in our garage. For the last several hours, I had been hobbling around doing early Christmas shopping. My toe was throbbing. My head was aching. And I still had to buy some potatoes.

Not white potatoes. Sweet potatoes.

Yet another reason for my pre-holiday stress.

“I’ll make the mashed potatoes,” I’d told my sister-in-law, Aurelia (not her real name), who was hosting our family for Thanksgiving.

“That’ll be great!” she said.

Well, it would have been great, except another sister-in-law, Henrietta (also not her real name), wanted to make them.

In a battle that will hence be called The Potato Wars of 2023, two middle-aged women duked it out for the right to boil, peel and mash.

It was small potatoes in the scheme of things. I say this because because I lost.

I switched gears and opted to make a sweet potato casserole instead – the ingredients for which were scrawled on the grocery list I’d forgotten in my car.

That’s where I was when the Good Samaritan checked on me. Plopped down like a bag of Idahos.

“I swear it’s not even December yet and I’m already losing it,” I told my husband.

“A case could be made you lost it a long time ago,” he said and smiled.

Let the holidays begin.