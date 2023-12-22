Holiday surprise! Lakeland waitress gets $1,000 tip

Alex Sheffield , a waitress at WACO Kitchen received a $1,000 tip from the non-profit Big Fat Tip while waiting on tables at the restaurant at Lakeland Linder Airport in Lakeland Fl. Thursday December 21,2023. Ernst Peters/The Ledger

As a single mother of two kids, food server Alex Sheffield said she had been saving to pay bills that would eventually come due in January so she could buy her family Christmas presents.

But her plans all changed on Wednesday after she served lunch to a woman and her friend at WACO Kitchen in Lakeland.

The restaurant guests had seemed like a routine table for two, she said by phone Thursday. They ordered a pretzel and a poke bowl. So, she dropped off the check and went to get one of the women a to-go container.

“The one lady got up,” Sheffield recalled. “She's like, ‘hey, I'm gonna give you this. I'm not very good at math. Just wanna make sure the tips OK’ and kind of handed it to me and I looked at it and it said a $1,000 and I was just like, ‘Are you serious right now?’”

Sheffield, 34, of Lakeland said the $1,000 tip shocked her but it was the “coolest thing ever.”

“It really took me by surprise,” she said. “No one expects to get that when they come to work.”

The woman, Deedre Daniel, the president of the not-for-profit The Big Fat Tip Inc., had stamped the organization’s logo on the check.

Daniel knows firsthand about the hard work involved in waiting tables because she did the job herself in Florida during the 1990s, according to the Big Fat Tip’s website.

But by 2018 and working in the insurance industry, Daniel was feeling stuck, bored and numb so she stopped working at an insurance company and eventually looked for a role in life that had more meaning and purpose.

She had wanted to be a philanthropist since her days as a food server but did not have millions of dollars she needed, so she formed Big Fat Tip for people, foundations and companies.

She filed paperwork to form the not-for-profit and pulled money out of her retirement and savings accounts to cover the start-up costs. Daniel, as well as all members of the board, are volunteers and do not receive compensation from The Big Fat Tip donations.

The second woman at WACO with Daniel on Wednesday is a vetted volunteer. Daniel asks witnesses to experience the random acts of kindness and “to feel the tangible emotions these actions produced,” the website said.

Sheffield said, the other woman also recorded her reaction. She was told she was the 52nd recipient of a $1,000 tip and many other service workers had also gotten a big tip throughout Lakeland, Florida and the United States. Many of the recipients of these random acts of kindness are posted to the organization’s Facebook page and website.

Sheffield, who often works two or three jobs, had been bartending Wednesday and randomly assigned to take the party of two at an outside table, she said. She added, "The money I had saved for bills I can use for Christmas gifts now." The big tip will help pay the bills in January.

According to her manager Todd Kercher, she was very excited once she received the tip.

“She was actually jumping up and down, and hollering and super excited," he said. "So, everybody certainly knew about it in the restaurant.”

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lakeland waitress gets $1,000 tip