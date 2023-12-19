Holiday-themed cocktails making spirits bright at these Fall River area restaurants

Among all of the seasonal treats on offer at local restaurants, it would seem that the menus have also been visited by spirits.

Not the spooky kind, or the kind from “A Christmas Carol.”

These are the sort of spirits you imbibe, of course.

Holiday and winter-themed cocktails are abundant on local menus just now, with restaurants around Greater Fall River pouring out and serving up a host of merry concoctions.

Christmastime flavors abound, like gingerbread, peppermint, and eggnog.

Plus there are more generally wintry spirits enhanced with flavors like cranberry or marshmallow.

We’ve put together a list of some holiday and wintertime cocktails around Greater Fall River that will make you want to raise a glass and make a toast:

The berry merry sangria at Barrett's Waterfront, 1082 Davol St., Fall River.

Barrett’s Waterfront, Fall River

Address: 1082 Davol St.

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Holiday cocktails: Barrett’s Waterfront has a whole host of holiday cocktails. There’s the sugar cookie martini, with vanilla vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream, amaretto, a splash of cream, frosting, and a festive sugar rim. They also have gingerbread espresso and peppermint eggnog martinis, as well as a cranberry mule. The berry merry sangria comes with blueberry and raspberry vodka, house cabernet, and cranberry juice, topped with Starry and garnished with a rosemary sprig and cranberries. There’s a White Christmas margarita, a cranberry orange smash, and the Naughty Elf: Captain Morgan spiced rum pomegranate liqueur and juice, triple sec, cranberry juice, and a sugar rim. Or how about the O’Sangria Tree? That comes with four, five-ounce sangria samplers, featuring the flavors of the season.

The s'mores martini at The Aviary, 2229 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy., Swansea.

The Aviary/The Rookery Pub, Swansea

Address: 2229 and 2219 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy., Swansea

Hours: The Aviary: Tuesday to Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 8:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m.; Closed Monday. The Rookery Pub: Tuesday to Thursday, from 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m.; Closed Monday

Holiday cocktails: The Aviary and The Rookery Pub both have a Deck the Halls cocktail, with vodka, rosemary-infused simple syrup, sour mix, and frosted cranberries. The Aviary menu also lists: a Jack Frost martini, with vodka, Cointreau, Blue Curacao, white cranberry and lime juice; and the s’mores martini, with marshmallow vodka, white chocolate liqueur, cream and shaved chocolate.

Boat House, Tiverton

Address: 227 Schooner Dr.

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Holiday cocktails: Boat House is bringing a little tropical warmth to this chilly season, with their Winter’s Punch. It’s got rum, falernum, lime juice, and orange and pineapple juices. Or try the Cozy Maker: Maker’s Mark, Grand Marnier, Campari, apple cider, and lemon juice.

The eggnog martini at Black Salt, 481 Wilbur Ave., Swansea.

Black Salt, Swansea

Address: 481 Wilbur Ave.

Hours: Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Holiday cocktails: One of Black Salt’s seasonal cocktails is the eggnog martini. It’s got a mix of vanilla vodka, amaretto, and eggnog, and is available until the end of the year.

Galley Grille, Westport

Address: 66 State Rd., in White’s of Westport

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.

Holiday cocktails: All month long, the Galley Grille is serving up holiday drink specials. The Holly Berry comes with tequila, Jack Daniels, peach Schnapps, cranberry and lime juices, a sugar rim, and fresh cranberries. The Christmas Cookie-tini is peppermint Schnapps, Kahlua, Bailey’s Irish Cream, Creme de Cacao, whipped cream, and sprinkles. Or try the Tipsy Snowman, with vanilla vodka, Blue Curacao, Sprite, pineapple juice, and whipped cream.

Christmas in the Sand at The Westporter, 1031 Main Rd., Westport.

The Westporter, Westport

Address: 1031 Main Rd.

Hours: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 4 to 9 p.m.; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Holiday cocktails: One of The Westporter’s recent weekly cocktail specials is Christmas in the Sand, a Tiki Christmas punch that brings some tropical energy to December.

Bittersweet Farm Restaurant and Tavern, Westport

Address: 438 Main Rd.

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, from 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.; Closed Monday

Holiday cocktails: Bittersweet Farm has got some wintry spirits on the menu that should bring a little warmth to the season. The Snow White cosmo comes with fig vodka, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, and a splash of white cranberry juice. Try the pear & fig mule, with fig vodka, pear liqueur, and ginger beer. Recent drink specials have also included a White Christmas martini, Holly Berry sangria, and The Grinchtini: pineapple vodka, Midori, a splash of pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine.

