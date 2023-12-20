Holiday-themed cocktails star at Stark County restaurants

Cocktails have had a renaissance in recent years, and New Years Eve is the perfect time to try out some new recipes.

It's easy to toast the end of 2023 and the anticipation of 2024 with this selection of craft cocktails and non-alcoholic mixed drinks at these Stark County locations.

While mixed drinks have been around for centuries, they became more popular in the 1800s in the United States. The actual term "cocktail” first was mentioned in a New York newspaper in 1806 and was defined as a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters.

While prohibition involved a ban on alcohol, it was marked as a time of creativity with creation of many of the classic cocktails we know today.

When bar patrons began to enjoy simpler drinks, such as beer and wine, cocktails began to wane. But in the early 2000s, craft bartending revitalized interest in mixed drinks. Today, there’s a focus on quality and creativity both in reinvented cocktails and non-alcoholic versions, or "mocktails."

Many bars opt to create their own syrups, an opportunity to infuse seasonal flavors and unique blends to their crafted drinks. These flavors and house-made blends work especially well when creating non-alcoholic drinks.

Here’s a selection of spots where holiday cheer is prominent in Stark County, perfect for toasting with friends, family and co-workers.

613 Whipple Ave. NW, Jackson Township

The bar area at Table Six in Jackson Township is decorated for the Christmas season, a perfect complement to its holiday-themed beverages.

Table Six offers a seasonal selection ranging from a candy cane espresso martini to a winter sangria. Featured here is its merry berry mule, a festive drink that includes its cranberry mule, cranberry and rosemary syrup, and honey-fermented cranberries, served in a chilled copper mug.

The merry berry mule at Table Six in Jackson Township is infused with house-made rosemary syrup.

The restaurant refers to its non-alcoholic specialty drinks as "sober curious." The No-Loma packs a refreshing punch, with a glass rimmed with coarse sugar then filled with a mixture of fresh ginger, grapefruit, lime, agave, soda and tajin.

Daniel, a bartender at Table Six in Jackson Township, waits on a customer after creating the non-alcoholic drink No-Loma.

1700 55th St. NE, Canton

The bar area at The Crush House at Gervasi Vineyards is holiday ready

Known for its wine, The Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard also boasts some festive cocktails perfect for celebrating. Its Cherry Black Tea features GS Sinner’s Blush Rose Vodka, cold-brewed organic black tea, organic cane sugar, a cherry and lemon. A non-alcoholic version is also available.

A cherry black tea cocktail at The Crush House in Canton features vodka and cold-brewed black tea.

Other options include a cucumber mint limeade martini or a lush blush martini. A blue mojito or a blood orange Aperol spritz round out the current selection.

315 Cleveland Ave. N, Canton

Melissa, a bartender at Fronimo's Downtown in Canton, works on the Grinch bellini.

Bartender Melissa couldn’t help but smile when she poured the Fronimo's seasonal offering, a Grinch bellini.

This Grinchy drink combines blue curacao, orange juice and prosecco with a candy cane garnish. The combination made for the perfect Grinch green.

As a non-alcoholic alternative, a mint muddled mojito is available.

Get your Grinch on with this holiday bellini at Fronimo's Downtown in Canton.

410 Market Ave. N, Canton

Kathy, a bartender at Rae's on Court in Canton, creates the Frosty the Snowman, a holiday cocktail.

Bartender Kathy at Rae’s on Court raved about the holiday cocktail Frosty the Snowman. A combination of peppermint schnapps, vanilla vodka, blue curacao and a peppermint rim, it’s a holiday in a glass.

Known for its extensive bourbon selection, featured cocktails have become increasingly popular at the bar.

This Frosty the Snowman cocktail from Rae's on Court in Canton is just waiting for its candy cane garnish.

575 Market Ave. N, Canton

This Grinch cocktail at Grapes in a Glass features the tart combination of melon liquor, vodka, simple syrup and lemon juice.

Grapes in a Glass also had the Grinch in mind when the staff was creating its holiday cocktails.

This somewhat tart Grinch features melon liquor, lemon juice, simply syrup, vodka and a cherry served in a martini glass.

The naughty or nice cocktail taunts you to always choose naughty. The naughty version features rumchata, amaretto, vanilla vodka, half and half, simple syrup and a red-and-green sugared rim.

Also available is a hot caramel cider, warmed caramel Smirnoff and cider served in a mug and topped with whipped cream.

Available at Grapes in a Glass, this naughty vanilla vodka cocktail is a celebration itself that features rumchata, amaretto and vanilla vodka.

3242 Lincoln Way, Massillon

There’s a large selection of holiday drinks available at Fizzlestix, and something for the kid in all of us.

Inspired by the holiday movie "Elf" is the Buddy The Elf Shake. This glass of fun features a peppermint candy cane shake topped with candy corn, maple syrup goldfish, a candy cane and gummy spaghetti.

The Buddy the Elf Shake is a fun, non-alcoholic drink available at Fizzlestix in Massillon.

Fizzlestix's popular tropical blue goblet, a non-alcoholic entertaining pour, drinks like a fizzy soda and looks like gummy shark-infested waters.

Server and bartender April opted for the team naughty shot glass when serving the Little White Christmas, a candy cane flavored shot that infuses white chocolate liquor and peppermint, complete with a rim of holiday sprinkles.

Cheers!

A shot of a Little White Christmas, team naughty style, at Fizzlestix in Massillon.

