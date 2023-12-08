Holiday train display returns to museum

Dec. 8—The chug-chug-chug of Christmas has returned to the Daviess County Museum. A train display once again fills the window at the museum located on Main Street this holiday season.

Jan Hicks, a member of the museum board of directors says trains, Christmas and Washington are a natural fit.

"Daviess County and specifically Washington, has a great train history," said Hicks. "We have a wonderful display about that history inside the museum that we would love to have people come in and see. It talks about the history of trains and railroad history in Washington and how it has impacted our community. To honor that history with the railroad we thought it would be good to put up a Christmas train display."

The model train display was a regular at Christmas time, but was not there last year because of a remodeling project.

"It is back by popular demand. We did not put it up last year and it was greatly missed," said Hicks. "So, Tony Potts agreed to come back and put up his train display for Christmas."

His family is part of the Washington railroad tradition.

"It is something we used to do every year at Christmas. It started four or five years ago. We didn't do it last year because they were remodeling the museum," said Potts. "I bring my stuff in, set it up, and the little kids come to the window and look at it. It's great. Just something to add to the community."

Potts says trains and the holidays are something that reaches back for almost 100 years. He points out that model trains at one time were part of growing up.

"It goes back to the 1930s and 40s where the tradition was to have a train around the Christmas tree and every young boy wanted a train set," he said. "When my kids were young, they all had train sets over the years."

Trains still have an allure for children. That is why the museum brought back the display.

"It's set up now. We made a really simple one this year. There are some Christmas cars on the train. The staff at the museum helped put together the background," said Potts. "We were flooded with kids last Saturday. The parents bring the kids downtown and they enjoy watching the trains. It's a great thing for the kids."

"It is a special thing," said Hicks. "This is the time of year when we bring a lot of grade school classes through the museum to teach them about our local history. The kids love the train exhibit. It is one of their favorite things."

The train display will be in the window at the Daviess County Museum through the holidays.