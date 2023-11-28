Holiday Train returning to Rochester to support Channel One

Nov. 27—ROCHESTER — The 25th annual Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will stop in Rochester while rolling across the country to spread holiday cheer and raise awareness about food insecurity.

The Holiday Train will be in Rochester from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 6, 2023, stopping on the northwest side of the Barlow Hy-Vee, 1605 Civic Center Drive, to collect monetary donations for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

Holiday Train is seeking to make a difference, one stop at a time through raising money and awareness about food insecurity in communities throughout North America.

While the CPKC Holiday Train event is free, attendees are asked to bring a monetary

donation to support the local food bank and its mission of strengthening food access and building healthy communities.

"With 31% more people turning to our local food shelves and pantries over last year, any monetary donation generously gifted to further Channel One's mission is so important, especially during what is expected to be a busy holiday season," said Virginia Merritt, Channel One Regional Food Bank executive director.

Since 1999, the Holiday Train program has helped raise more than $22.5 million for food banks to help those facing food insecurity.

The trains feature 14 brightly decorated rail cars, including one modified boxcar as a traveling stage for the performers. Each is decorated with thousands of LED lights and holiday designs.

The Dec. 6 event will include a brief ceremony to recognize Channel One Regional Food Bank's efforts in its fight against hunger, a half hour of holiday-themed music provided by musicians Breland and Tenille Townes, and a visit from Santa Claus.

For more information about Channel One Regional Food Bank and its programs, visit

helpingfeedpeople.org

.