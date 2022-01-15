🌱 Holiday Trash Pickup + Kentuck Festival + NIL Bill

Good morning, Tuscaloosa! Let's get this Saturday started off with everything you need to know around town today.

First, today's weather: Cloudy with showers. High: 56 | Low: 41.

Our Shout Out for this Saturday morning goes to Walker Elementary Spelling Bee winner Alayna White and 1st Alternate Lila Roberts.White will now compete at the countywide spelling bee on Feb. 3 for a chance to advance to the state level competition.





State Rep. Kyle South, a Republican from Fayette, has proposed legislation that would repeal a bill signed into law last year regarding Alabama's student-athletes and compensation for use of their name, image, or likeness (NIL). (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed that a woman is died when she reportedly jumped 150 feet from the Paul W. Bryant Bridge along Alabama State Route 297 Friday evening. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 171. The wreckage was cleared by Friday afternoon. (Tuscaloosa Patch) With schools and institutions closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, here's a quick look at how garbage and recycling schedules will run across the metro. (Tuscaloosa Patch) About 15,000 bridges in poor condition, including 620 in Alabama, are targeted for repair and improvement under a five-year, $27 billion program announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Transportation. This includes one bridge in Tuscaloosa County. (Patch.com)

"What About Me" screening and discussion @ Stillman College. (More)

Hero Day @ the Comic Strip (More)

The Tuscaloosa County unemployment rate was 3% in November, up from 2.8% in October, according to the latest labor data. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

The 51st installment of the Kentuck Festival of the Arts is set for Oct. 15-16 at Kentuck Park in Northport — rain or shine — with artist applications accepted March 1-June 1. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Shelton State Community College Cheerleaders are set to compete today for the program's 14th national title at the UCA College Cheerleading National Championship in Orlando, Florida. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

- West Alabama in the clear for now from wintry weather this weekend (Bryan Henry, WBRC Fox 6)

- Tuscaloosa school district leaders step into classrooms amid COVID-19 staffing shortages (Annie Mapp, ABC 33/40)



- Top Alabama WR John Metchie makes NFL decision (Michael Casagrande, AL.com)



- Warning: West Alabama Citizens With Children & Pets (DC Daniel, Tuscaloosa Thread)



- UA National Pan-Hellenic Council to host convocation (Isabel Hope, Crimson White)

- USFL receives funds, use of Legion Field from Birmingham City Council (Tyler Patchen, Birmingham Business Journal)

- Mo Brooks continues to defend Jeff Sessions, blames Trump for appointing him AG (Bill Britt, Alabama Political Reporter)

- Draft plan shows funding for broadband, hospitals, water and sewer (Alabama Daily News)

- Auburn dean lone remaining finalist for presidency (Associated Press)

