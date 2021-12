The Daily Beast

ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via GettyROME—If you would have asked Dejan Ljevanic, who runs the Jahorina ski resort on Bosnia’s famed winter ski mountain, a year ago if he thought the 2021 ski season would be such a success, he says he would have laughed in your face. But Jahorina and Bosnia’s second mountain Bjelasnica are doing the best business they’ve done since long before the pandemic started.Skiing in Bosnia has always been popular for those who live in the Balkans. It’s considerably cheaper than t