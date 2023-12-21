Holiday travel frenzy begins in Sacramento. When should I hit the road? Get to the airport?

The holiday travel frenzy has begun.

Holiday travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels at Sacramento International Airport, the airport said in a Monday news release, with more than 100,000 passengers expected between Monday and Dec. 26.

Nationwide, the AAA said, 115.2 million travelers are expected to head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day period staring Saturday and ending on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.

The number of domestic travelers increased 2.2% increase compared to 2022, the association said in a Dec. 11 news release.

Driving and flying are expected to be the two most popular forms of transportation during the 10-day holiday travel period, AAA said.

Here’s what to expect as you head to the airport or hit the road.

Travelers descend escalators as they make their way toward baggage claim at Sacramento International Airport’s Terminal B on Nov. 22, 2023, the day before Thanksgiving.

When should I get to the airport?

During the travel period that encompasses Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, airports across the county expected to be “the busiest they’ve ever been,” AAA said, surpassing 2019’s record of 7.3 million passengers.

Travel has been steady so far at the Sacramento airport, airport spokesman Scott Johnston said Thursday.

The worst days to fly out of Sacramento are expected to be Friday and Monday, Christmas Day, he said.

People flying out of the Sacramento area should arrive at least two and a half hours before their scheduled boarding times, according to the news release.

“We always want people to allow themselves plenty of time to get to the airport, get parked and then get through security to their gate,” Johnston said. “That’s just going to help keep their levels of stress down.”

The Transportation Security Administration will begin screening at 3:45 a.m. for those with early morning departures.

According to the airport, there will be live music on Thursday through Dec. 26.

Performers will be at Terminal A and B from 8 to 11 a.m. on those days.

A traveler walks through security at Sacramento International Airport in 2020. The market for new hotels is booming by SMF. A dual-branded Hyatt opened last month and four more hotels are planned nearby.

When should I hit the road in Sacramento?

According to AAA, highways and interstates will congested with travelers during the 10-day holiday travel period.

The best times to hit the road are before lunchtime and after 7 p.m., according to INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights that AAA cited in its news release.

If you have flexibility with your travel plans, INRIX suggested that motorists avoid Saturday, and Dec. 28 as roads will be the most congested on those two days.

Dec. 30 will also be a busy day for drivers, INRIX said.

“Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 20% longer this holiday season,” INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue said in the AAA release. “Avoid peak commuting hours and use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services to minimize holiday travel traffic frustrations.”

Traffic moves southbound on Highway 99 away from Highway 50 on Aug. 25, 2022. Here’s where the cheapest and most expensive gas prices are in California as prices creep toward $6 per gallon.

What are the best and worst times to drive?

Here’s a breakdown of the best and worst times to drive the 10-day holiday travel period, according to INRIX.

On Saturday, travelers should hit the road before 10 a.m. and avoid driving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Minimal traffic is expected on Sunday, Christmas Eve, and Monday, Christmas Day, INRIX said.

On Tuesday, the best time to travel is before noon and the worst time is from 1 to 5 p.m.

Travelers on Wednesday should hit the road before noon and avoid driving from 1 to 7 p.m.

On Dec. 28, drivers should travel before noon and avoid traveling from 2 to 8 p.m.

The best time to travel on Dec. 29 is before noon, while the worst time is 2 to 8 p.m.

On Dec. 30, the best time to travel is before noon while the worst time is 5 to 7 p.m.

Minimal traffic is expected Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, and Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.

