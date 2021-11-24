Holiday travel rebounds despite ongoing pandemic

More than 53 million Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday despite near record gas prices, crowded airports and rising cases of COVID-19 in many regions of the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association. (Nov. 24)

