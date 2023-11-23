Holiday travel safety; Police search for suspect, car in October road rage shooting

Police are looking for a car similar to a light blue or silver BMW 325i that’s wanted in connection to a road rage shooting.

It happened in October on Interstate 295 near the Town Center.

Action News Jax spoke with drivers like David Heckemeyer to see if they’ve seen any Road Rangers, especially with so many drivers on the road for the holidays.

“Not recently but I have seen them, but I think it’s good rule of thumb to stay away,” Heckemeyer said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 20s was shot from the October road rage shooting, and the suspect is still out there -- believed to be in a BMW 325i.

Heckemeyer said it’s crucial for drivers to not engage in situations that can turn violent.

“Get away, stay away from them, nothing is worth you life especially Thanksgiving.”

According to Action News Jax records, there have been at least five shootings on Jacksonville roadways since August, 2023. Seven people were shot, three of whom were killed.

In St. Johns County, a man was shot on I-95 after masked suspects opened fire on his car and sped off.

Other drivers like Juan Romeo said he can understand being angry -- but there’s nothing that would warrant a gun.

“If someone wants to start shooting after the slightest thing I can’t control that but if I can try to not insight it,” Romeo said.

With thousands of drivers on the road for Thanksgiving, other people like Isaiah Daniel are looking to stay safe.

“If I see someone trying to get over I’ll let them over or if they’re acting erratic I’ll slow down and let them pass because I don’t want to deal with it,” Daniel said.

Police are asking if you have any information that you contact them at 904-630-0500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS (8477).

