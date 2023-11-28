Holiday Travel Saving Tips

TechCrunch

Tesla won a small battle against Swedish union workers fighting for collective bargaining rights, but the war will continue. A Swedish court ruled Monday that the country's transport authority has to get Tesla its license plates, which are being blocked by striking postal workers, or pay up, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported. Workers for PostNord, Sweden's postal authority, had stopped delivering plates for Tesla's new cars in an attempt to force Tesla to sign a collective bargaining agreement for mechanics in the country.