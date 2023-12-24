Holiday travel season underway around the DMV

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Saturday marked the start of the long holiday travel season – but, it was hard to tell at Reagan National Airport.

“I thought it was going to be jam-packed,” said Kizzy Dogan of Washington, D.C. as she flew to Miami to catch a cruise for the holidays.

Waiting was not an issue outside the airport terminal, nor inside as people made their way to their flights.

“Going home for the holidays. I can’t wait,” said Jasmine Jacobs, who was on her way to Orlando, FL. “I got two little girls waiting for me.”

Reagan National Airport reported only two cancellations early Saturday night, along with at least 80 delays, according to Flightaware.com. Similar numbers were reported at Dulles International Airport, while Baltimore-Washington International Airport had twice the numbers in both categories.

Passengers at Reagan National Airport were grateful for an early present this year.

“It’s a little less than I expected,” said Kirk Williamson, of Washington, D.C. as he described the crowd at the airport while on his way to North Carolina.

AAA predicts 7.5 million people will travel by air over the holidays – they’re among the projected 115.2 million people who will travel at least 50 miles this year. 2023 is the second busiest year for travel, just behind 2019.

Since it’s the holiday travel season, you’re reminded check with your airline before you head to the airport.

The long holiday travel period ends Jan. 1, 2024.

