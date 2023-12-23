How holiday travel is shaping up at CLT

This holiday season could see airlines move more passengers than ever, but on fewer total flights than they operated in 2019.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has 63,325 scheduled flights in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 68,357 in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to statistics from data aviation company Cirium Inc. That’s a decrease of 7.4%.

The number of available seats at CLT, however, has grown. There were 8.2 million seats in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 9% from the same period in 2019. CLT ranks No. 9 among U.S. airports for the most airline seats added when comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 and the same period in 2023, with 668,882 added.

Winter holiday travel began Dec. 14 at Charlotte Douglas and will continue through Jan. 3, with higher-than-normal passenger volumes predicted.

