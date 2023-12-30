Holiday travel troubles ease at TPA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)–The hustle and bustle of holiday travel is slowing down, meaning there are less delays at Tampa International Airport.

Heather McCauley was up bright an early to make sure she got to TPA in time for her flight.

“Back to New Jersey unfortunately,” she told 8 On Your Side.

It’s back to the cold weather for many holiday travelers this weekend, leaving the sunshine state and going back home for the new year.

“It was a little crazy holiday travel, but I got there early,” McCauley described. “It was good.”

Thousands of travelers went through Tampa International Airport to see friends and family for the holidays, like Matthew Bates who is now traveling from Tampa to Birmingham.

“Oh man, there’s been so many I can’t even keep count,” he described the amount of travelers he’s seen.

Though there aren’t many delays at TPA this weekend.

Throughout the week, it was a much different story.

There were thousands of delays across the nation, but the worst were in Florida.

So, why us?

Well, aviation analysts tell us the Sunshine State is a hot spot for holiday travelers, causing what the FAA called ‘traffic saturation,’ meaning more planes were trying to fly to and from the state than air traffic control systems could handle.

They told us weather didn’t help either.

“As these storms moved across Florida, it impacted the highways in the sky, if you will, into the larger areas like Miami, Orlando and Tampa,” Aviation Analyst John Cox said. “There’s nothing the pilots can do about it.”

“There’s nothing the flight attendants can do about it,” he continued. “There’s nothing the gate agents can do about it, so be patient and stay informed.”

Cox also said a huge factor in keeping your flight is timing.

“Get here on time,” he responded. “Two to three hours early so you can just get through the TSA line. Then you won’t have to stress about trying to get through the lines and get on time to your flight.”

