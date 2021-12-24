Holiday travelers brave long lines and an ongoing pandemic to see loved ones
The holidays are in full swing and so is the traffic on the roads and in the air. We're checking in on tips so you're prepared to get on your way.
Jennifer Lopez recently shared a photo of herself getting into the cozy spirit, just in time for the holidays. However, fans couldn't help but notice the subtle nod to Ben Affleck in her pic.
In his first game with the Giants, Jaylon Smith had four tackles against the Cowboys. He could play a bigger role Sunday in Philadelphia.
"When they could be a character in a 2005 RomCon, that's a red flag..."View Entire Post ›
Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er
Oakland County's prosecutor says the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect knew for months that their son was depressed but failed to get him help.
"I am who I am. I’m good with it. You might need to figure it out, but I’m fine with it."View Entire Post ›
The parents of actor Alicia Witt were found dead inside their Massachusetts home by police after she hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on them. The deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious, police in Worcester said.
Charlene Rubush solved the puzzle — and that's when the outrage started.
Trump told Candice Owens this week that "the vaccine worked" and people who get very sick "are the ones that don't take the vaccine."
Steph Curry was determined to take a 3-pointer on this possession.
Coach Dan Mullen entered his fourth year at Florida eager to make the next step. By Thursday night’s Gasparilla Bowl against UCF, the season couldn’t end fast enough for the Gators. Other than bragging rights against UCF and personal pride, little was at stake for Florida during a 29-17 loss at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Mullen and two top assistants were long gone. Sacks leader Zachary ...
The group at Apple Together has called for a walkout on Twitter. Their demands include a more respectful workplace and paid sick time.
Gayle's daughter Kirby Bumpus and her husband, Virgil Miller, introduced their son Luca to Oprah over the holidays in 2021. Watch ta video of their first meeting.
A Minneapolis jury reached an "outcome" in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black motorist.
Kyle Shanahan didn't hide his displeasure after a failed fourth-and-6 pass attempt.
Thermal visual concealment could change the future of the battlefield. Here's how it works.
It's the ultimate backdoor to the postseason, with Rutgers not only failing to win six games, but getting in at the 11th hour.
ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/GettyMOSCOW—After months of bubbling tensions and threats of all-out war, Ukraine has made the shock decision to grant one of President Vladimir Putin’s greatest wishes.As far as overtures go, this was a grand gesture indeed.Ukraine has charged former President Petro Poroshenko—who is described in Moscow as “Washington’s puppet”—with state treason and financing terrorism. The longtime enemy of Putin faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted.Even more delicious for Moscow,
In the NFC, the placement of Kyler Murray on the Pro Bowl roster, to the exclusion of Matthew Stafford, raised eyebrows. (It also could give Stafford a little extra chip on the shoulder in the final weeks of the season.) In the AFC, the trio of quarterbacks contains a pair of different surprises. First, second-year [more]
Oak Brook police said four people were shot inside Oakbrook Center Thursday evening. One person is in custody.