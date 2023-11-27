Holiday travelers head home after Thanksgiving

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest days to travel for the holiday, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was prepared for it to be the busiest travel day ever. TSA already screened a record-breaking number of passengers earlier this year with nearly 2.9 million people traveling on June 30, 2023. In fact, seven of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA history happened this year. So, for Thanksgiving this year, the agency said it would be ready, working to keep wait times down at security checkpoints even with lots of travelers. “We were expecting there to be long lines, no parking, but really the parking was smooth and easy and the lines have been very simple,” said Lynda Bettencourt of Elk Grove, who arrived at the Sacramento International Airport on Sunday.

