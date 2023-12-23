Holiday travelers swarm LAX and SoCal highways ahead of Christmas weekend

Millions of Southern California drivers are hitting the roads to make it in time for their destination this Christmas weekend. Travelers should expect major delays on the roads and at airports this week. At Los Angeles International Airport, at least 323 flight delays and 12 cancellations were reported on Friday. Airport officials say bad weather and high holiday traffic volume were contributing factors. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff and Mary Beth McDade reports on Dec. 22, 2023.

