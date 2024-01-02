Holiday travelers unfazed by winter weather in 2023
Winter weather did not stand in the way for holiday travelers in the Chicago area in 2023.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
The stock market ends the year in a place that all but assures its ups and downs will be a regular feature on the campaign trail in 2024.
Chicago won twice Sunday, beating the Falcons and also clinching the No. 1 pick with Carolina's loss.
Week 17, like 2023 and the fantasy football season, is in the books. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski run it back one last time for our final Sunday night recap pod of the season. The two provide their instant fantasy analysis on every game over this title weekend and attempt to draw the first major conclusions of the 2023 fantasy football season.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund haven't been able to deliver on their promised agreement, but they're working to extend the deadline into 2024.
The Panthers did not immediately respond to the incident, which was recorded on video.