Holiday tree drive supports local seniors

Nov. 13—While kids often are the focus of adoption drives during the holidays, a local organization reminds community members that senior citizens also need a little Christmas cheer.

Wish lists for older adults are displayed on paper ornaments hung on a holiday tree at Cosentino's Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway. Home Instead Senior Care is running its "Be a Santa to a Senior" through Dec. 18 to support seniors who may feel lonely during the holidays.

"This one says a handheld radio, a sweater, a gift basket," said Tara Stevenson, a registered nurse for Home Instead of one ornament's list. "And so what we're hoping is that shoppers come into Price Chopper and take that ornament and buy these for a senior that they sort of adopted."

Most items requested are not luxuries but rather necessities like blankets, toiletries, slippers and stamps. During this eighth year of the program, coordinators hope to collect gifts for 150 older adults in the area.

Adoptees can return their gifts to the tree by Dec. 18 and they will be wrapped by Home Instead staffers.