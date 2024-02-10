Holiday Twin Rinks closes after “emissions issue”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carbon monoxide issues appear to be dogging Holiday Twin Rinks in Cheektowaga once again.

According to a parent who messaged News 4, the rink was evacuated on Saturday morning after carbon monoxide detectors inside the arena began sounding for several minutes.

Holiday Twin Rinks said in a Facebook post that the rink was closed due to an equipment malfunction.

New state bill seeks to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning at ice rinks

“Due to our recently updated Olympia Ice Resurfacer again having emissions issues, and in the interest of safety, we have decided to remain closed for Sat. Feb 10 at Holiday Rinks,” the business said. “We are waiting on Olympia to provide a replacement machine.”

Holiday Twin Rinks also said Saturday that the arena placed an order for two new electric ice resurfacers last month “and are waiting to hear back on delivery times.”

Saturday’s closure comes just over a month after what fire officials called “extremely” high levels of carbon monoxide inside Holiday Twin Rinks led to more than 100 people seeking treatment at various hospitals in December 2023. The rink was reopened a week later after rink officials made upgrades to various pieces of equipment.

After video appeared to show rink workers discussing a carbon monoxide alarm going off days before the arena was closed, owner Mark Grunditsch told News 4 he was “very sorry that this situation has occurred” and said the business committed to covering all medical expenses incurred.

Latest Local News

Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.