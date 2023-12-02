Holiday Walk Parade Lineup announced

Dec. 2—GREENSBURG — The Main Street Greensburg Holiday Walk parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Lineup for the event starts at 4:45 p.m. in the First Christian Church parking lot on N. Broadway Street.

The parade will follow Broadway to Washington Street and end at the intersection of Franklin Street and Main Street, adjacent to the Holiday Tree on the Square.

The lighting of the Holiday Tree will immediately follow the parade.

Parade participants will be placed in the lineup by Santa's helpers, who also have the task of choosing winners for the People's Choice and the Overall Most Festive Parade Entry awards.

Winners will be announced before the lighting of the Holiday Tree.

2023 Holiday Parade Lineup

1. Greensburg Police Department

2. Decatur County Girl Scouts — Color Guard

3. Duke Energy truck

4. Duke Energy truck

5. Duke Energy

6. Decatur County Sheriff's Department

7. Keller Williams Realty

8. Cub Scout Pack 578

9. Little Miss Main Street Westport — Emberlynn Hobbs

10. WTRE

11. Main Street Greensburg

12. Daisy's Doggy Daycare

13. Grand Marshal Float — Bridges Family, Decatur County Special Olympics and Champions Together

14. Remax Tower

15. Dwiggins Transport

16. Teresa's Wholesale — Teresa Preble

17. Picker's Paradise — Anna and Elsa from Frozen

18. Tourism — Ryan and Jenny Maddux

19. Tim's Wrecker Service

20. Jake Verseman Trucking — James Philip Verseman

21. City of Greensburg Street Department

22. Miss Tree City 2023 — Allison Nobbe

23. Jr. Miss Tree City

24. Little Mr and Miss Tree City — Adalie Bedel and Avyn Huffman

25. Best Way

26. Tree City Lube

27. Decatur County 4-H Royalty

28. City of Greensburg Wastewater Treatment Plant

29. City of Greensburg Water Plant

30. Greensburg Fire Department

31. Mayor's Youth Council

32. Santa and Mrs. Claus — Escorted by Tom and Nancy Cherry

33. Decatur County Memorial Hospital — EMS

