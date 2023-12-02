Holiday Walk Parade Lineup announced
Dec. 2—GREENSBURG — The Main Street Greensburg Holiday Walk parade is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.
Lineup for the event starts at 4:45 p.m. in the First Christian Church parking lot on N. Broadway Street.
The parade will follow Broadway to Washington Street and end at the intersection of Franklin Street and Main Street, adjacent to the Holiday Tree on the Square.
The lighting of the Holiday Tree will immediately follow the parade.
Parade participants will be placed in the lineup by Santa's helpers, who also have the task of choosing winners for the People's Choice and the Overall Most Festive Parade Entry awards.
Winners will be announced before the lighting of the Holiday Tree.
2023 Holiday Parade Lineup
1. Greensburg Police Department
2. Decatur County Girl Scouts — Color Guard
3. Duke Energy truck
4. Duke Energy truck
5. Duke Energy
6. Decatur County Sheriff's Department
7. Keller Williams Realty
8. Cub Scout Pack 578
9. Little Miss Main Street Westport — Emberlynn Hobbs
10. WTRE
11. Main Street Greensburg
12. Daisy's Doggy Daycare
13. Grand Marshal Float — Bridges Family, Decatur County Special Olympics and Champions Together
14. Remax Tower
15. Dwiggins Transport
16. Teresa's Wholesale — Teresa Preble
17. Picker's Paradise — Anna and Elsa from Frozen
18. Tourism — Ryan and Jenny Maddux
19. Tim's Wrecker Service
20. Jake Verseman Trucking — James Philip Verseman
21. City of Greensburg Street Department
22. Miss Tree City 2023 — Allison Nobbe
23. Jr. Miss Tree City
24. Little Mr and Miss Tree City — Adalie Bedel and Avyn Huffman
25. Best Way
26. Tree City Lube
27. Decatur County 4-H Royalty
28. City of Greensburg Wastewater Treatment Plant
29. City of Greensburg Water Plant
30. Greensburg Fire Department
31. Mayor's Youth Council
32. Santa and Mrs. Claus — Escorted by Tom and Nancy Cherry
33. Decatur County Memorial Hospital — EMS
