Holiday weekend heat wave: Forecast says more record heat as cities report hottest summers

Record heat is building once again across the Midwest and into the mid-Atlantic regions this holiday weekend and into early next week, the weather service said. The new round of heat comes as summer winds down and data begins to show how unusually hot the past few months have been in parts of the country.

A swath of the country stretching from the Dakotas to southern Texas was set to face sweltering, above-average temperatures Saturday, with more heat on the way during the rest of the Labor Day weekend.

In fact, according to AccuWeather, records dating back nearly a century could be broken over the extended holiday weekend as a dome of heat builds across the middle of the nation during the first days of September.

High temperatures in the 90s will be widespread across the Plains states through the weekend, with pockets of 100-degree readings, AccuWeather said. Temperatures at these levels are 10-20 degrees above the historical averages, approaching or even eclipsing daily record territory.

Hotter temperatures will reach the Northeast by early next week, where New York City could see a heat wave: "Late-summer warmth with highs in the 80s will transition to highs in the 90s in many areas," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Dombek said, adding, "It is possible that New York City and other locations that have not yet had a heat wave, finally check that off the list next week."

Meanwhile, climatologists marked the end of summer late this week, with the calendar changing from August to September.

From a climate standpoint, summer is over

For those of you sick of the heat, you'll be happy to know that summer came to an end Thursday and fall begins Friday (at least according to climatologists, who define summer as the months of June, July and August. Officially, the first day of fall isn't until Sept. 23.)

And it was a brutally hot summer for many folks: Specifically, it was the warmest ever recorded in at least 20 cities such as Miami, Houston, New Orleans, Austin, San Antonio, and Phoenix.

What was the summer like?

In a word, "hot," especially for people who live across the southern tier of the nation.

"​This summer was the hottest on record for virtually every site along and just inland of the Gulf Coast, from Brownsville, Texas, to Key West, Florida," weather historian Christopher Burt told Weather.com.

The National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi wrote this: "The historic heat and drought over the past several weeks will not soon be forgotten. By several measures, this was the most extreme and prolific heat wave experienced in the southern half of Mississippi and portions of northeast Louisiana since weather records began in these areas." Weather records in those areas go back to the 1890s.

A woman is silhouetted against the setting sun as triple-digit heat indexes continued in the Midwest Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Sweltering in the southern tier:

Hattiesburg, in southern Mississippi, broke a record for hottest summer that had been set in 2011, the weather service said.

Folks in both New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sweltered to their hottest summer on record, the National Weather Service said.

In Texas, both Austin and San Antonio had their hottest summer since records began, according to the weather service.

Residents of the Dallas-Ft. Worth area endured their third-hottest summer on record, "behind the record-setting summers of 2011 and 1980," the National Weather Service said. It was also very dry in Dallas: With only a paltry 1.25 inches of rain recorded, the city had its fourth-driest summer on record, trailing only 1934, 1929 and 1952.

Miami had its hottest summer on record, the weather service said, breaking a record from both 2020 and 2010.

M​obile, Alabama's, hottest summer record had stood since Chester Arthur was president (1883), but that also fell by the wayside in 2023, Weather.com said.

In the Southwest, Phoenix slogged through its hottest summer since records began. Earlier this week, Alex Young, lead meteorologist with the weather service in Phoenix, told a local TV station that "it looks like we’re going to be the hottest summer on record, so that’ll beat 2020, which was the previous record for hottest summer in Phoenix.”

It wasn't a hot summer for people in other parts of the country, however: "While the extreme, persistent heat in the South grabbed the most attention, a rather sizable swath of the nation's East, Rockies and Great Basin had either an average or even cooler than average summer," said Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman.

National and statewide data about summer temperatures will be available from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on September 11.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Labor Day weekend heat forecast: Heat wave as Summer 2023 sets records