Will holiday weekend weather put a damper on Eagles game, Mummers Parade? What to know

Bucks County residents with an eye on catching the Philadelphia Eagles' last home game of the regular season on New Year's Eve — or heading out to the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on New Year's Day — will have to first contend with a spate of turbulent weather.

The uneven weather will last at least through Saturday.

"We have a pretty unsettled weather pattern right now, but by the weekend, we should start to see some improvement," said Cameron Wunderlin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. "There's a chance of showers on Saturday, and it will be partly cloudy on Sunday."

Here's everything you need to know about the weather for New Year's weekend.

Weather shaky heading into weekend, clearing in time for festivities

The National Weather Service's extended forecast for Bucks County details the weather to come.

Wednesday : Showers likely before noon, then rain, mainly after noon. Patchy fog before noon. High near 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday overnight : Rain, mainly before 4 a.m. Low around 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday : A chance of rain before 7 a.m, then a chance of showers after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible.

Thursday overnight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible.

Friday : A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible.

Friday overnight : A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a 10th of an inch possible.

Saturday : A chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

New Year's Eve : Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday overnight : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

New Year's Day : Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday overnight : Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Nearly picture-perfect conditions for Eagles regular-season home finale, Mummers Parade

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on New Year's Eve, in what will be the final regular season home game of the 2023 season, and conditions couldn't be much better.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m., and Wunderlin said the weather service doesn't foresee any weather events disturbing fans who are attending the game or anyone who is otherwise spending time outdoors.

"As of right now, we see nothing impactful in terms of weather," Wunderlin said. "Winds will be standard at around 5-10 MPH, with no precipitation. It will be pretty similar on Monday."

The Mummers Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on New Year's Day from 17th and Market streets, before heading to City Hall and continuing south on Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

The Mummers Parade will have a chilly start, but temperatures will rise into the seasonal range with no chance of precipitation.

