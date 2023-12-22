A holiday wish list for Sarasota

Dear Santa,

This is short notice with your deadline right around the corner, but I’ve been a bit reluctant to send my wish list this year. I’ll be the first to admit, 2023 has not been our finest hour.

While our struggles and conflicts, driven by enflamed passions on opposing sides, might not be described as exactly “naughty,” there certainly hasn’t been much “nice” going around either.

We’ve drawn attention from national media outlets and publications that have painted us as the epitome of the country’s partisan divisions and bad behaviors. The political rancor that has only magnified since the last election has stifled local progress, affecting our schools, our hospital, our academic institutions and local government.

In too many cases, it has poisoned relationships between residents, public officials, co-workers and neighbors, eliminating productive exchange and fueling incivility and disrespect.

We’re stuck in the middle of a growth spurt in which some of us can’t wait to get the keys to the car and others are longing to return to the sandbox.

We spar over what we think is best for both our children and our seniors and who should be the arbiter of those choices. We tout our freedoms while passing restrictive and discriminatory legislation that discourages our educators, ostracizes our most vulnerable and alienates entire segments of our community. And as environmental changes pose an increasing threat, we continue to bulldoze and build and produce waste as if our fragile ecosystem were indestructible.

On more than one occasion, it must have seemed we were being intentionally ill-behaved. But in reality, it’s more that we are at an impasse in reaching any consensus on what we want to become and how to get there.

We’ve given up on the idea of cooperation and collaboration, dismissing it as simply unattainable and hardening our hearts to anything but our own vision.

Truth is, Santa, we could use a little help here. To that end, I hope you’ll consider granting these modest wishes, which are offered in a holiday spirit of merriment and jest.

All I want for Christmas is:

For the Sarasota County Commission chambers: A hearing loop system and top-of-the-line aides for the commissioners* so that they might better hear the pleas of the constituents who come before them and actually let them guide their decision-making. (*Except Commissioner Mark Smith, whose hearing appears to be perfectly adequate.)

For New College of Florida: An audience for its newly created and prioritized sports teams.

For New College of Florida exiles: A happier home where your intelligence and creativity can flourish without fear of discrimination or retribution.

Members of the audience turn their backs and hold up "Protect Academic Freedom" signs after the board of trustees of New College denies early tenure to five professors at a meeting in April 2023. Some protesters are wearing T-shirts with the words, "BAN THE FASCISTS SAVE THE BOOKS."

For the Sarasota County libraries: Restoration of funding for American Library Association and Florida Library Association memberships and the return of the professional development opportunities they provide.

For Christian and Bridget Ziegler and the developers of the “Obsidian” at 1260 N. Palm and the proposed mega hotels on Siesta Key: The ability to acknowledge that you are not wanted and the grace to disappear accordingly.

Christian and Bridget Ziegler arrive at the July 2022 Moms for Liberty National Summit in Tampa. Columnist Carrie Seidman says it's time for the embattled political power couple to leave the Sarasota spotlight.

For the “purple-ribbon” committee deciding the fate of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall: An appreciation for the irreplaceable value of this nationally recognized, historically important and architecturally significant building that has become the colorful symbol of Sarasota’s vibrant performing arts community.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has been the main home for touring Broadway shows, concerts and dance performances in Sarasota for more than 50 years.

For the county’s behavioral health and social service organizations: A fair and impartial system, based not on the political or personal biases of any elected official, for prioritizing and doling out funding for our county’s increasing mental health needs.

For Newtown: An end to the decades-long string of failures to rejuvenate and reactivate the neighborhood and a redevelopment project that both the city and the community can get behind and see through to fruition. (RIP Miss Susie’s.)

For out-of-staters, the vision-impaired and addled drivers of all ages: An understanding of how roundabouts work and the ability to navigate them successfully.

For those roundabouts: Natural landscaping that enhances without distraction, allowing our public art to return to the Bay front (as in the days of “Season of Sculpture”).

For Sarasota Memorial Hospital: Trauma-informed protocols and practices for staff at the new Cornell Behavioral Health Pavilion to insure the treatment of patients who arrive in mental health crises is as welcoming and beneficial as the new facility.

For Mayor Liz Alpert: A booster seat that will allow her to be seen at Sarasota City Commission meetings and to “rise above” her male colleagues.

Sarasota City Commissioner Liz Alpert, who also currently holds the city's ceremonial mayoral role, speaks during a July 2022 meeting.

For former Mayor Kyle Battie: A thesaurus with ample alternative options for the word “excellent.”

For all development projects within the county: Impact fees that cover the actual cost of necessary infrastructure to accommodate the growth in question.

For Ringling Boulevard: A redesign to replace the recently completed redesign that has, at least so far, confused drivers, imperiled cyclists and increased congestion.

For cigar smokers: A ventilated indoor venue that will allow the pursuit of your chosen vice without offending and endangering passersby with secondhand smoke.

Brad Christie, a retail associate with the Corona Cigar Company, smokes a stogie inside the Corona cigar bar in downtown Sarasota.

For registered voters in Sarasota County: A resource guide providing factual information about the beliefs, goals, financial donors and, if they’ve held office previously, voting history – especially for unknown candidates running for obscure positions – so that they might make more well-informed and educated ballot choices. (Nothing else will affect our community’s future more.)

For all elected officials: A reminder that the foundational role of government is to protect the health, welfare and safety of its citizens.

Most of all, as you fly by, Santa, please consider sprinkling down a bit of that magic elixir you reserve for the kids who are starting to deny your existence. This year, we all need a reason to believe.

Your friend,

Sara Sota

